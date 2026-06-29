ETV Bharat / state

AC Blast Sparks Fire On 21st Floor Of Noida High-Rise; Family Rescued, No Casualties

Noida: A major fire broke out in a flat on the 21st floor of a high-rise residential building in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida Sector 119 on Monday morning after an explosion in an air-conditioner (AC) unit, triggering panic among residents and prompting a large-scale firefighting and rescue operation.

The incident occurred at the Aranya Society, under the jurisdiction of Sector 113 police station. Thick plumes of smoke and flames billowed from the upper floors of the residential tower.

After residents alerted the fire department and local police, multiple fire tenders, along with emergency response teams, rushed to the spot and launched an operation to contain the blaze.

Security personnel and the local administration evacuated residents from neighbouring flats as a precautionary measure while firefighters worked to prevent the fire from spreading to other apartments.

Family Rescued, 6 Fire Tenders Deployed

Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Chaubey said the fire was triggered after an explosion in an AC unit installed inside the flat. Six fire tenders and around 20 to 25 firefighters were deployed to tackle the blaze, which was brought under control within about 30 minutes.

"The fire was caused by an explosion in an air-conditioner unit. The family was asleep when the incident occurred, but they were evacuated safely in time. Around 20 to 25 firefighters brought the blaze under control within half an hour, preventing it from spreading to adjoining flats. Fortunately, there has been no loss of life or injuries," Chaubey said.