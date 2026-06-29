AC Blast Sparks Fire On 21st Floor Of Noida High-Rise; Family Rescued, No Casualties
A 21st-floor apartment caught fire after an AC explosion, prompting a large rescue operation and the intervention of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 12:36 PM IST|
Updated : June 29, 2026 at 12:41 PM IST
Noida: A major fire broke out in a flat on the 21st floor of a high-rise residential building in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida Sector 119 on Monday morning after an explosion in an air-conditioner (AC) unit, triggering panic among residents and prompting a large-scale firefighting and rescue operation.
The incident occurred at the Aranya Society, under the jurisdiction of Sector 113 police station. Thick plumes of smoke and flames billowed from the upper floors of the residential tower.
After residents alerted the fire department and local police, multiple fire tenders, along with emergency response teams, rushed to the spot and launched an operation to contain the blaze.
#WATCH | Noida, Uttar Pradesh: Fire broke out at a a flat at Aranya Society, Sector-119, within the jurisdiction of the Sector-113 police station. Six fire service tenders have arrived at the scene. Firefighting operations are underway. There have been no casualties as of now. pic.twitter.com/sKTFv8zqjm— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2026
Security personnel and the local administration evacuated residents from neighbouring flats as a precautionary measure while firefighters worked to prevent the fire from spreading to other apartments.
Family Rescued, 6 Fire Tenders Deployed
Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Chaubey said the fire was triggered after an explosion in an AC unit installed inside the flat. Six fire tenders and around 20 to 25 firefighters were deployed to tackle the blaze, which was brought under control within about 30 minutes.
दिनांक 29.06.2026 को थाना सेक्टर-113 क्षेत्रांतर्गत सेक्टर-119 स्थित एक सोसाइटी के 21वें फ्लोर पर फ्लैट में एसी फटने से आग लगने की सूचना प्राप्त हुई। सूचना पर तत्काल कार्रवाई करते हुए फायर सर्विस की टीम द्वारा 08 गाड़ियाँ की मदद से आग को पूर्णत: बुझा दिया गया है। कोई जनहानि नही… pic.twitter.com/L9rfQbC1Vj— POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) June 29, 2026
"The fire was caused by an explosion in an air-conditioner unit. The family was asleep when the incident occurred, but they were evacuated safely in time. Around 20 to 25 firefighters brought the blaze under control within half an hour, preventing it from spreading to adjoining flats. Fortunately, there has been no loss of life or injuries," Chaubey said.
Fire officials said cooling operations continued even after the flames were doused to prevent reignition.
Authorities also conducted searches of the affected floor to ensure no residents were trapped inside. Officials confirmed that no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.
The exact cause of the AC explosion is yet to be established and will be determined after a detailed technical investigation, officials said.
CM Yogi Orders Immediate Relief Measures
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and directed senior officials to immediately reach the spot and supervise the rescue and relief operations.
According to the Chief Minister's Office, Yogi instructed officials to continuously monitor the situation, ensure prompt rescue efforts and provide immediate medical treatment to anyone injured in the incident. He also directed the administration to remain vigilant at every level until the operation was completed.
Officials said the swift response by firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading to nearby apartments, preventing a potentially larger disaster in the densely populated residential complex.
Recent Fire Incidents In Noida
The latest incident comes amid a string of recent fire accidents reported from residential buildings in Noida.
Earlier this month, separate fires were reported in residential societies in Sectors 74 and 52, raising fresh concerns about fire safety measures in high-rise apartments.
Authorities have urged residents of high-rise buildings to regularly service electrical appliances, including air conditioners, and to immediately report any signs of electrical malfunction to prevent such incidents.
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