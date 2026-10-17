ETV Bharat / state

ABVP Wins Odisha Student Polls; Amit Shah Hails Victory As 'Stern Response To Anti-National Forces'

Bhubaneswar: The ABVP on Friday secured victories in eight out of the 13 state universities in student elections held in Odisha after eight years, prompting Union Home Minister Amit Shah to assert that the result is "a stern response to anti-national forces."

State secretary Diptimayee Pratihari of RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) claimed that the organisation secured victories in eight out of 13 state universities, winning eight president, eight vice-president, 10 secretary, and 11 assistant general secretary posts in the elections held on October 15.

She claimed that the RSS's student wing swept the entire panel at Utkal University and won all posts except the president’s position at Ravenshaw University. Pratihari said they were defeated at Rama Devi Women’s University and accused rival organisations of using money and muscle power.

The opposition BJD-affiliated Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD), on the other hand, said its candidates secured 55 to 60 per cent of the seats. The NSUI, students' wing of the Congress, claimed that it won president posts in 30 colleges and stood second in another 80 institutes. Student union elections in the state are not conducted on political lines, but parties back candidates.

The elections were held in 346 colleges and 13 universities across the state. A total of 6,891 candidates were in the fray, of whom 1,398 were elected. Of them, 756 won unopposed, while 642 were elected through contests.

In a post on X, the ABVP said the BCJD won the posts of president in five universities and the general secretary position in one. The post also mentioned that the NSUI secured victory in the general secretary's post in one varsity and none in the president position.

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the ABVP’s victory in Odisha student union polls reaffirms that "youth favour the nation first ideology".

"Heartfelt congratulations to all office bearers of ABVP for achieving a resounding victory in the Odisha student union elections. First Panjab University, then Delhi University, and now in... Odisha, this victory of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad clearly conveys the message that the youth power of the country is firmly aligned with the 'Nation First' ideology, not with the powerful forces that spread falsehoods, illusions, and chaos," Shah said on X.