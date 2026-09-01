ABVP Wins In Panjab University Students' Union Polls; ASAP Cries Foul Play, To Move High Court
Following the 'Gen Z' protest at Jantar Mantar, ABVP's victory in the Panjab University student union election is being viewed as a major win.
Published : September 1, 2026 at 2:04 AM IST
Chandigarh: ABVP has secured victory in the Panjab University student union election by winning the presidential post for the second time in a row. Last year, ABVP's Gaurav Veer Sohal had won the contest. He was the first ABVP candidate to hold the post at Panjab University in nearly 48 years. Now, Ankit Bidhan's 2026 victory has provided a fresh boost to the ABVP, marking a significant electoral achievement for the organisation.
ABVP secured a total of 3,143 votes, while ASAP received 2,637 votes. NSUI and SATH garnered 2,263 and 1,387 votes, respectively. Bidhan won by a margin of 506 votes.
Following the 'Gen Z' protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, ABVP's victory in the Panjab University student union election is being viewed as a major win for the organisation. Speaking after his victory, Ankit Bidhan said, "This is not just my victory but a victory for the entire Gen Z. Gen Z has proven that ABVP and Modi ji hold a place in their hearts. False propaganda was spread against me, but nothing succeeded. Today, Gen Z has given a fitting reply to everyone through the ballot."
Following the victory of ABVP candidate Bidhan in the Panjab University student union election, ASAP—the student wing linked to the Aam Aadmi Party—has raised questions regarding his electoral eligibility and documentation.
ASAP has stated that it will challenge the matter in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. ASAP claims that it had informed the Panjab University administration about issues concerning Ankit Bidhan's electoral eligibility, academic record, and alleged documents before the election. According to the team, the administration had assured them that the matter would be looked into, yet no action was taken before the election concluded.
ASAP alleged that there are serious questions concerning the candidate's academic and disciplinary records. The team claimed that a case of alleged 'Unfair Means' had surfaced against Ankit Bidhan, resulting in his temporary debarment from the university. ASAP has also raised questions about his subsequent academic qualifications and the authenticity of his documents.
ASAP to approach High Court
ASAP argued that since objections regarding the candidate's eligibility were raised before the election, the university administration should have investigated the matter beforehand. Citing the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations regarding student elections, ASAP emphasised the necessity of scrutinising a candidate's academic and disciplinary history. ASAP further maintained that it would now approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court to demand an impartial inquiry into the candidate's eligibility and documents. The students’ body said that if any violation of election rules comes to light, there must be a legal determination regarding the validity of the election results.
Its leaders asserted that their concern is not about the victory or defeat of any specific organisation, but rather about the fairness and transparency of the entire electoral process.
Read more