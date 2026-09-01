ETV Bharat / state

ABVP Wins In Panjab University Students' Union Polls; ASAP Cries Foul Play, To Move High Court

Chandigarh: ABVP has secured victory in the Panjab University student union election by winning the presidential post for the second time in a row. Last year, ABVP's Gaurav Veer Sohal had won the contest. He was the first ABVP candidate to hold the post at Panjab University in nearly 48 years. Now, Ankit Bidhan's 2026 victory has provided a fresh boost to the ABVP, marking a significant electoral achievement for the organisation.

ABVP secured a total of 3,143 votes, while ASAP received 2,637 votes. NSUI and SATH garnered 2,263 and 1,387 votes, respectively. Bidhan won by a margin of 506 votes.

Following the 'Gen Z' protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, ABVP's victory in the Panjab University student union election is being viewed as a major win for the organisation. Speaking after his victory, Ankit Bidhan said, "This is not just my victory but a victory for the entire Gen Z. Gen Z has proven that ABVP and Modi ji hold a place in their hearts. False propaganda was spread against me, but nothing succeeded. Today, Gen Z has given a fitting reply to everyone through the ballot."

Following the victory of ABVP candidate Bidhan in the Panjab University student union election, ASAP—the student wing linked to the Aam Aadmi Party—has raised questions regarding his electoral eligibility and documentation.

ASAP has stated that it will challenge the matter in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. ASAP claims that it had informed the Panjab University administration about issues concerning Ankit Bidhan's electoral eligibility, academic record, and alleged documents before the election. According to the team, the administration had assured them that the matter would be looked into, yet no action was taken before the election concluded.