ABVP To Launch Nationwide Agitation Over Jharkhand Students' Issue
ABVP general secretary said the Parishad will resort to a phase-wise agitation across the country if a CBI probe into the irregularities is not announced.
By PTI
Published : August 12, 2026 at 7:40 PM IST|
Updated : August 12, 2026 at 8:37 PM IST
Ranchi: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Wednesday said it would stage demonstrations at over 1,200 universities and in every district across the country over the Jharkhand students’ issue. Thousands of students in Jharkhand have been agitating over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in the state for the past 19 days under the banner of the ‘JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch’.
“We will stage demonstrations at over 1,200 universities and in every district across India over this issue. Instead of suppressing students’ voices, the government should order a CBI probe and take strict action against the guilty; the movement will continue until justice is delivered,” ABVP general secretary Virendra Singh Solanki told reporters here.
“Failure to order a CBI probe into the job exam irregularities will indicate Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's role in the anomalies,” he asserted. Solanki also dubbed Soren as a dictator, who is “hell bent to suppress democratic voices in an undemocratic manner”.
The ABVP will resort to a phase-wise agitation across the country if a CBI probe into the job exam irregularities is not announced, he said.
Meanwhile, Former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das threatened to sit on a hunger strike if the JMM-led dispensation failed to recommend a CBI probe into alleged recruitment examination irregularities within a week.
"If the state government fails to recommend a CBI probe into recruitment examination irregularities within a week, I will be forced to sit on a hunger strike here," Das, who was also the governor of Odisha, said while addressing agitating students at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium.
The BJP leader accused JMM-led government of playing with the fate of lakhs of students in the state. Das alleged that massive recruitment scams took place in the last six years under the JMM-led regime. He also demanded Rs 1 crore compensation each for the next of kin of 19 people who died during physical tests for excise constable recruitment in 2024.
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