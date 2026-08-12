ETV Bharat / state

ABVP To Launch Nationwide Agitation Over Jharkhand Students' Issue

JPSC-JSSC aspirants during a 'Vidhan Sabha gherao' march demanding action into the alleged paper leak in the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) CGL examination and alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examinations, in Ranchi district of Jharkhand on Monday, August 10, 2026 ( IANS )

Ranchi: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Wednesday said it would stage demonstrations at over 1,200 universities and in every district across the country over the Jharkhand students’ issue. Thousands of students in Jharkhand have been agitating over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in the state for the past 19 days under the banner of the ‘JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch’.

“We will stage demonstrations at over 1,200 universities and in every district across India over this issue. Instead of suppressing students’ voices, the government should order a CBI probe and take strict action against the guilty; the movement will continue until justice is delivered,” ABVP general secretary Virendra Singh Solanki told reporters here.

“Failure to order a CBI probe into the job exam irregularities will indicate Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's role in the anomalies,” he asserted. Solanki also dubbed Soren as a dictator, who is “hell bent to suppress democratic voices in an undemocratic manner”.

The ABVP will resort to a phase-wise agitation across the country if a CBI probe into the job exam irregularities is not announced, he said.