ABVP Constitutes Panel To Probe Assault On College Professor

New Delhi: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has expressed deep concern and regret over Deepika Jha, joint secretary of Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) slapping a professor of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College recently.

The students' organisation has constituted an internal investigation committee to ensure an impartial investigation into the incident. ABVP said such incidents are unacceptable under any circumstances and the organization is committed to protect the respect and dignity of teachers.

Jha, joint secretary of DUSU, has been kept away from organizational activities until the investigation is completed. The committee will soon submit its report, after which the organization will decide on the next course of action, said an ABVP functionary.

Delhi State Office Minister of ABVP Robin Singh said teachers, academics and students are the three important parts of an educational set up. "A healthy learning environment is built on mutual respect and communication and ABVP will never compromise on these values," he said, adding the organization is committed to bring out the truth and no injustice will be done to anyone. ABVP has also demanded an investigation into the role of the professor from the university administration.