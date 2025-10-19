ABVP Constitutes Panel To Probe Assault On College Professor
The students' organization said such incidents are unacceptable and it is committed to the protect the respect and integrity of teachers.
New Delhi: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has expressed deep concern and regret over Deepika Jha, joint secretary of Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) slapping a professor of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College recently.
The students' organisation has constituted an internal investigation committee to ensure an impartial investigation into the incident. ABVP said such incidents are unacceptable under any circumstances and the organization is committed to protect the respect and dignity of teachers.
Jha, joint secretary of DUSU, has been kept away from organizational activities until the investigation is completed. The committee will soon submit its report, after which the organization will decide on the next course of action, said an ABVP functionary.
Delhi State Office Minister of ABVP Robin Singh said teachers, academics and students are the three important parts of an educational set up. "A healthy learning environment is built on mutual respect and communication and ABVP will never compromise on these values," he said, adding the organization is committed to bring out the truth and no injustice will be done to anyone. ABVP has also demanded an investigation into the role of the professor from the university administration.
The organization has alleged that the professor engaged in anti-student and anti-teaching activities, which requires an impartial investigation at the university level. The organization also clarified that the investigation will be based on facts and no party will be held guilty without being heard. If anyone is found responsible, then strict action will be taken against him/her as per the rules, said Singh.
Jha isaccused of slapping the college professor and pushing and shoving others. After the video of the incident surfaced on social media, there was an uproar in the college and university. Principal of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College Prof Sadanand Prasad had lodged a complaint with the police and demanded a fair investigation into the incident. The Delhi University Teachers' Association also protested outside the gate number one of the university.
