ETV Bharat / state

ABVP, BCJD Members Clash Ahead Of 'Why I Stand For' Meeting At Odisha's Utkal University

Bhubaneswar : A clash broke out between members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) shortly before the 'Why I stand for' meeting scheduled at Utkal University's convocation hall in Odisha's capital Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Sources said the altercation began after members of the two outfits passed comments at each other. It was followed by a scuffle during which the members of the two outfits resorted to vandalism inside the hall. The incident came a day before the students' union elections across Odisha.

Bhubaneswar DCP Sharvana Vivek M and other senior police officers rushed to the varsity and pacified the two sides. No injuries were reported in the scuffle. After the incident, BCJD candidates and members sought a meeting with the university's vice chancellor Chandi Prasad Nanda. They stage a protest in the hall and boycotted the 'Why I stand for' meeting.

A BCJD candidate told ETV Bharat that the violence was a deliberate attempt by rival group. "We will not participate in the 'Why I stand for' meeting until the vice-chancellor resolves the issue," he said.

The BCJD candidate further said candidates of certain organizations are being threatened by the rival outfits. "Our supporters were attacked during the programme. They are being threatened with dire consequences in the hostel if they do not vote. Students supported by BCJD are being threatened in various ways," he alleged.

On the other hand, the ABVP refuted the allegations. "The BCJD supporters attacked us. We tried to protect ourselves. During the previous BJD government, the student council elections were cancelled. Now BCJD has started a ruckus fearing defeat in the elections. This is not acceptable in healthy politics," said an ABVP student leader.