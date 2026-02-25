ETV Bharat / state

ABVP Alleges Azim Premji University Promoting J&K Secession, Stages Protest

A Karnataka State Police vehicle stationed outside the Azim Premji University campus after alleged vandalism and graffiti reading 'Ban Spark' appeared on the wall following a protest by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad activists, at Sarjapur, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. ( PTI )

Bengaluru: The ABVP on Tuesday staged a demonstration against city-based Azim Premji University, alleging that an event at the institution was promoting separatism and secession of Jammu and Kashmir and an insult to the Indian Army.

The institution denied that the programme was held. Raising slogans, activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad smeared the university's nameplate with black ink and claimed that the event was part of a larger agenda to "divide" India and Kashmir.

In an official statement, Azim Premji University said that it had not authorised any event of this nature, saying that it follows strict procedures before any event is held on campus.

"This event, which was allegedly planned by a small group of students, did not happen at all," it said and strongly condemned the "ruckus" and "violence" unleashed inside campus this evening. The protesters alleged that a programme conducted inside the campus by the All India Students' Association (AISA) backed organisation Spark opposed India and promoted anti-national thoughts.

The agitators also claimed that Spark was promoting that Jammu and Kashmir was not a part of India. The poster of the programme shared by the agitators showed that it was related to the Kunan-Poshpora incident which reportedly was held on February 23.

The poster read, "Kunan-Poshpora saw one of the most gruesome incidents of alleged mass rape on the intervening night of February 23-24, 1991." "35 years on, not a single conviction has taken place. Despite there being constant pressure to close the case, the victims are still fighting an unequal battle for justice. This is just one among numerous instances of violence inflicted on the people of Kashmir," the poster by Spark, a students' body, wrote.

In the statement, Azim Premji University said, "Today (February 24) evening around 6 pm, a group of 20 people forced their way into our campus... they shouted slogans, vandalised some of the property, and assaulted a few of our security guards and students. We reported the incident immediately to the local police station (Sarjapura). The police acted swiftly and rounded them up."