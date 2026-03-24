ETV Bharat / state

Abujhmarh Villages Witness Sea Change But Challenges Remain

Narayanpur: The areas that were once a part of the feared Red Corridor in Chhattisgarh have undergone a sea change. Despite challenges remaining, the people are enthusiastic about a positive start.

One can sense the change when Gumra Mandavi of Nelangur village says with tears in his eyes, "The Naxalites have disappeared now. Now there's no worry about the children. The future of Abujhmarh is bright."

Nelangur is 320 km from Raipur and 15 km from Kutul, which was once known as the Naxalite capital. This area, bordering Maharashtra, used to witness Naxalite gatherings in March with programmes like Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign (TCOC) and Martyrs' Week. But now, a camp for government schemes is being held here. The women want their children to be healthy and well-educated.

Camps for propagating government programmes can be seen at venues where the Naxalites once used to have their meetings and camps. At the camp in Nelangur village's Ghotul, villagers could be seen availing ration cards, Aadhaar cards and Ayushman cards besides receiving information about the government schemes.

Officials from the Health, Education, Housing, Food, Child Development, Agriculture and Election departments were present. This is the first time the villagers were seen directly engaging with government schemes on such a large scale.

"The government schemes are beneficial. All the Naxalites have moved to the cities," pointed Gumra Mandavi. The villagers are delighted that after decades, officials arrived in their village and provided information about the government schemes. They say that the situation has been changing ever since a security camp opened there.

"They're adding names to the ration cards and also making new ones. People from the Agriculture and Fisheries Department have also come. Some people don't have proper information. This is the first time the government has visited the village, and it is difficult for the people to understand things properly. Today, they're seeing an ambulance for the first time," pointed out a villager.

"Previously, there wasn't even a road. This is the second time the administration has set up a camp. This used to be a Naxalite stronghold," said Lakhan Usendi, another villager.

People say that the arrival of security forces and the establishment of a Police camp laid the foundation for this transformation in Abujhmarh. The security personnel have made paths accessible. They say the infrastructure has also expanded with special emphasis on providing drinking water, health, education and nutrition. The villagers say that construction of permanent houses began under the Niyad Nellanar Scheme, providing the villagers with a foundation for a secure life.