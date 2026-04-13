ETV Bharat / state

And There Was Light! Abujhmad’s Changing Story As Electricity Reaches Remote Brahbeda Village In Chhattisgarh

Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) : About 38 kilometres from Narayanpur district in Chhattisgarh, in Brahbeda village, a man’s happiness knew no bounds on Sunday when he put his fingers on an electric switch and a bulb lit up. Like the bright light, his face too became radiant in the glow of the bulb that lighted up the entire house - a dream many like him saw yet waited for years and decades to become a reality.

For people of Abujhmad, they belong to a remote part of the country, which despite Independence in 1947 remained out of coverage area - of any or all development programmes. Blame it on Naxalism, that took roots in the soil way back in 1970, Abujhmad, as the name suggests, literally remained "unknown" till development works began recently.

And There Was Light! Abujhmad’s Changing Story As Electricity Reaches Remote Brahbeda Village Of Chhattisgarh (ETV Bharat)

By the 1990s, when the Red Rebels made it their breeding ground, violence ruled the roost pushing development back by decades. The areas in the entire district lagged in comparison to other places. Neither were there roads, electricity nor water. Still, for decades, people lived amid hope that things would change despite the constant fear of Naxals.

Now, with Naxalism losing sting, the situation is changing.

Since March 31, 2026, development efforts have picked up pace, slowly translating intent into reality. Brahbeda village has changed now. There is a shift which is being felt by people with the arrival of roads, electricity, water and education.

Leading life in darkness, Brahbeda villagers felt evenings meant urgency, when they finished chores before sunset. Nights were fought with firewood collected from forests. Generations grew up knowing no other light. Now, electricity has finally reached the village. Homes are lighting up. Children are studying after dark. There is, for the first time, a sense that freedom has arrived.

And There Was Light! Abujhmad’s Changing Story As Electricity Reaches Remote Brahbeda Village Of Chhattisgarh (ETV Bharat)

Villager Sonu Ram Hichami is visibly elated when he says, “We finally have electricity and it will make life much easier. Children now have better facilities to study.”

But the transformation is not limited to light. Roads, once an impossibility, are now carving paths through the terrain. Under the Prime Minister’s Rural Roads Scheme, a cement road is being built, through a region where such attempts were not fructifying due to violence. Today, a stretch of road connects the village to the outside world, altering the way people moved around and commuted.

“Earlier, because of Naxals, roads could not be built. If someone fell ill, we had to carry them for kilometres on a stretcher or cot to reach an ambulance,” recalls Hichami.

Now even government officials, who feared venturing into the village, are visiting. Anganwadi workers, teachers and health staff have started visiting the village regularly regularly. Schools are open, healthcare access is easy and senior district officials are visiting villages once considered inaccessible to find out what more can be done to give the place and people their due.