And There Was Light! Abujhmad’s Changing Story As Electricity Reaches Remote Brahbeda Village In Chhattisgarh
A flickering bulb in a remote village reflects larger shift, where years of isolation, fear and absence of basics are slowly giving way to change.
Published : April 13, 2026 at 2:28 PM IST
Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) : About 38 kilometres from Narayanpur district in Chhattisgarh, in Brahbeda village, a man’s happiness knew no bounds on Sunday when he put his fingers on an electric switch and a bulb lit up. Like the bright light, his face too became radiant in the glow of the bulb that lighted up the entire house - a dream many like him saw yet waited for years and decades to become a reality.
For people of Abujhmad, they belong to a remote part of the country, which despite Independence in 1947 remained out of coverage area - of any or all development programmes. Blame it on Naxalism, that took roots in the soil way back in 1970, Abujhmad, as the name suggests, literally remained "unknown" till development works began recently.
By the 1990s, when the Red Rebels made it their breeding ground, violence ruled the roost pushing development back by decades. The areas in the entire district lagged in comparison to other places. Neither were there roads, electricity nor water. Still, for decades, people lived amid hope that things would change despite the constant fear of Naxals.
Now, with Naxalism losing sting, the situation is changing.
Since March 31, 2026, development efforts have picked up pace, slowly translating intent into reality. Brahbeda village has changed now. There is a shift which is being felt by people with the arrival of roads, electricity, water and education.
Leading life in darkness, Brahbeda villagers felt evenings meant urgency, when they finished chores before sunset. Nights were fought with firewood collected from forests. Generations grew up knowing no other light. Now, electricity has finally reached the village. Homes are lighting up. Children are studying after dark. There is, for the first time, a sense that freedom has arrived.
Villager Sonu Ram Hichami is visibly elated when he says, “We finally have electricity and it will make life much easier. Children now have better facilities to study.”
But the transformation is not limited to light. Roads, once an impossibility, are now carving paths through the terrain. Under the Prime Minister’s Rural Roads Scheme, a cement road is being built, through a region where such attempts were not fructifying due to violence. Today, a stretch of road connects the village to the outside world, altering the way people moved around and commuted.
“Earlier, because of Naxals, roads could not be built. If someone fell ill, we had to carry them for kilometres on a stretcher or cot to reach an ambulance,” recalls Hichami.
Now even government officials, who feared venturing into the village, are visiting. Anganwadi workers, teachers and health staff have started visiting the village regularly regularly. Schools are open, healthcare access is easy and senior district officials are visiting villages once considered inaccessible to find out what more can be done to give the place and people their due.
In fact the regular visit of officials have started building trust among people. “Now we have roads, electricity, water and schools. We are also getting permanent houses. Earlier, we lived in mud homes and used kerosene lamps or fire for light. People were afraid to come here. Now everything feels better,” Hichami adds.
For children, school has been the biggest change. Earlier studying in makeshift shelters, they now have a newly constructed school building. Classrooms are now vibrant and students show interest to pursue higher education.
Water, too, has flowed in a consistent way across the village. Once dependent on contaminated streams, villagers now receive clean drinking water through solar-powered systems installed under the Jal Jeevan Mission. “Earlier we struggled for something as basic as water. Now we have clean drinking water. Now sweet water supply to homes makes us believe that things are changing for us,” Hichami further adds.
Homes, too, are transforming. From leaking huts vulnerable to rain and wild animals, families are moving towards permanent houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Alongside, mobile network connectivity has reached the village, bridging not just distances, but breaking chain of isolation.
“Earlier we had to walk everywhere. Even to make a phone call, we had to search for network. Now connectivity is there and things are changing in front of us,” says another villagers Sukhnath Hichami.
But change or transformation cannot cannot happen overnight. Challenges continue but do not seem unsolvable.
A small river still cuts off the village during monsoon. Many in the past have been swept away while attempting to cross it. A bridge, meant to solve this, remains incomplete, reminding that progress needs to gain momentum.
“We have requested officials to complete the bridge before the rains. Otherwise, it will be difficult again this year,” says Rajesh Kumar Hichami, another resident of the village. He adds that in case anyone falls ill, it will be difficult to carry him to the hospital in the absence of a bridge.” says Rajesh Kumar Hichami.
However, several villages in the Metanar gram panchayat are still disconnected from main roads. The residents there want expansion of roads, permanent bridges, electricity and proper housing so they too can hope for a better future.
Beyond immediate needs, the region holds untapped promise too. The natural beauty around Brahbeda, like the flowing river, dense forests and untouched landscapes, offers immense potential for eco-tourism. With the right support, this can become a source of livelihood for its people.
“We are working to train villagers and promote eco-tourism in Abujhmad,” says Narayanpur Collector Namrata Jain adding we are aware that many interior villages in Abujhmad can be developed as tourist destinations. We are thus trying to get everything in place, it is just a matter of time.
Earlier, due to Naxal influence, villagers opposed development work, but today they are happy to see progress reaching them, she further explains.
The administration, she adds, has prioritised development in these once-neglected villages. “In Brahbeda, roads are being constructed, a new school building has been completed. Anganwadi construction is also underway and children have been enrolled. Camps are being organised to provide ration cards, Aadhaar cards, Ayushman cards and certificates to villagers,” she said.
In Abujhmad, the change is not just visible, it is palpable. Peace is a consensus term and development not an abstract promise but a reality unfolding right in front of the residents. And in Brahbeda, as a single bulb lights up a home, it seems to have illuminated the entire path where villagers can see the change and dream of prosperity.
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