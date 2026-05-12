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Abu Dhabi-Bound Flight Grounded After 'Fire' Breaks Out On Wing

Airport officials said that all the passengers were safely disembarked, and there were no injuries to anyone.

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By PTI

Published : May 12, 2026 at 11:56 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Chennai: A flight bound for Abu Dhabi with about 280 passengers aborted its journey on Tuesday following a "fire" on its left wing, airport officials here said.

The Etihad flight was preparing for take-off when the pilots noticed the fire. Subsequently, all the passengers were safely disembarked, and there were no injuries to anyone, officials added. The fire was immediately put out by Fire Service personnel, and the flight was cancelled. Etihad Airways could not be reached immediately for a comment.

TAGGED:

ETIHAD FLIGHT WING FIRE
ABU DHABI BOUND FLIGHT

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