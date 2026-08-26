'Absolute Authority Over Temple's Properties Rests With Lord Ram': Madhya Pradesh HC Ends 72-Yr-Old Ujjain Ram Mandir Dispute
The Madhya Pradesh High Court has recognised the deity's ownership and denied rights to any individual, reports Sandeep Mishra.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 7:58 PM IST
Indore: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has stated that the deity of Lord Ram is the sole owner of the temple and its properties, settling a 72-year-old dispute over the ownership and management of Shree Ram Mandir in Khachrod in Ujjain.
Hearing the petition, Justice Vinay Saraf, said that the properties may be used for religious or public purposes but no specific individual has any right over it.
The dispute regarding the temple and its movable and immovable properties have existed between the Mahant family, the Maheshwari community, and the government for over seven decades.
An initial petition regarding the dispute was filed in court way back in 1954, followed by a petition filed in the Indore bench of the High Court in 1968.
Upon hearing the matter, Justice Saraf held that "absolute authority over the temple's properties shall rest with the presiding deity of Lord Shree Ram and the properties may be used solely for religious and public purposes." The court did not grant rights over the temple's properties to any specific individual.
During the proceedings, the concerned parties put forward various claims regarding rights over the temple and its properties. The central issue of the dispute was determining the rightful owner of the property associated with the temple and establishing the purpose for which it should be utilised.
Experts observed that the court ruling is crucial regarding the legal ownership of temple property and could pave the way for resolving similar disputes involving other temples.
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