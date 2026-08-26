ETV Bharat / state

'Absolute Authority Over Temple's Properties Rests With Lord Ram': Madhya Pradesh HC Ends 72-Yr-Old Ujjain Ram Mandir Dispute

Indore: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has stated that the deity of Lord Ram is the sole owner of the temple and its properties, settling a 72-year-old dispute over the ownership and management of Shree Ram Mandir in Khachrod in Ujjain.

Hearing the petition, Justice Vinay Saraf, said that the properties may be used for religious or public purposes but no specific individual has any right over it.

The dispute regarding the temple and its movable and immovable properties have existed between the Mahant family, the Maheshwari community, and the government for over seven decades.

An initial petition regarding the dispute was filed in court way back in 1954, followed by a petition filed in the Indore bench of the High Court in 1968.