Absence Of Proper Road, Bridge Forces Children Of Rajasthan Village Use Fallen Tree Trunk To Reach School
Viral video of Arnod schoolchildren crossing a water-logged path by using a tree trunk has raised questions over the absence of public infrastructure.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 3:32 PM IST
Pratapgarh: A video from Chikli and Udiya Khedi villages has gone viral on social media, showing schoolchildren using a fallen tree trunk to cross a path submerged in water due to the lack of a proper bridge.
Local residents have said that the absence of a bridge has resulted in hardships, and children have to risk their lives by using a tree trunk to reach school. Residents of some 20 to 25 households in the villages of Chikli and Udiya Khedi in the Arnod subdivision have been affected due to the issue.
According to locals, the route serves as the primary path for villagers' daily commute as well as for students going to school. Heavy monsoon rains have caused water to accumulate on the path, creating a major challenge for children to reach school.
The viral video shows children carrying school bags and holding books, using the fallen tree trunk as a makeshift bridge to avoid wading through the water. The children could be seen walking one after another, balancing themselves amidst slippery conditions and deep water below to reach the educational institution.
Local villagers are outraged over the administrative apathy. Villager Bapulal said that the residents have been complaining about this issue for a long time, but to no avail.
According to residents, former Congress MLA Ramlal Meena and the current BJP MLA and State Revenue Minister, Hemant Meena, have been apprised of the situation multiple times, both in writing and verbally, but no action has been taken on their pleas.
"No concrete steps have been taken by the government or elected representatives, and the problem remains unresolved," said a local resident. The villagers have demanded the construction of a proper road and a culvert on the route to ensure their hardships end.
District Collector Shubham Chaudhary, however, said that the path being used by the villagers and children is not a designated route and rather people are using it as a "shortcut."
Chaudhary said an alternative and safe paved route connecting the village to the school and the main road exists, but the villagers are choosing the dangerous path to save distance.
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