ETV Bharat / state

Absence Of Proper Road, Bridge Forces Children Of Rajasthan Village Use Fallen Tree Trunk To Reach School

Pratapgarh: A video from Chikli and Udiya Khedi villages has gone viral on social media, showing schoolchildren using a fallen tree trunk to cross a path submerged in water due to the lack of a proper bridge.

Local residents have said that the absence of a bridge has resulted in hardships, and children have to risk their lives by using a tree trunk to reach school. Residents of some 20 to 25 households in the villages of Chikli and Udiya Khedi in the Arnod subdivision have been affected due to the issue.

According to locals, the route serves as the primary path for villagers' daily commute as well as for students going to school. Heavy monsoon rains have caused water to accumulate on the path, creating a major challenge for children to reach school.

The viral video shows children carrying school bags and holding books, using the fallen tree trunk as a makeshift bridge to avoid wading through the water. The children could be seen walking one after another, balancing themselves amidst slippery conditions and deep water below to reach the educational institution.

Local villagers are outraged over the administrative apathy. Villager Bapulal said that the residents have been complaining about this issue for a long time, but to no avail.