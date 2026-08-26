ETV Bharat / state

Absence Of Proper Road, Bridge Forces Children Of Rajasthan Village Use Fallen Tree Trunk To Reach School

Viral video of Arnod schoolchildren crossing a water-logged path by using a tree trunk has raised questions over the absence of public infrastructure.

Schoolchildren in Arnod cross a water-logged path on a tree trunk due to lack of proper road.
Schoolchildren in Arnod cross a water-logged path on a tree trunk due to lack of proper road. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 26, 2026 at 3:32 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Pratapgarh: A video from Chikli and Udiya Khedi villages has gone viral on social media, showing schoolchildren using a fallen tree trunk to cross a path submerged in water due to the lack of a proper bridge.

Local residents have said that the absence of a bridge has resulted in hardships, and children have to risk their lives by using a tree trunk to reach school. Residents of some 20 to 25 households in the villages of Chikli and Udiya Khedi in the Arnod subdivision have been affected due to the issue.

According to locals, the route serves as the primary path for villagers' daily commute as well as for students going to school. Heavy monsoon rains have caused water to accumulate on the path, creating a major challenge for children to reach school.

The viral video shows children carrying school bags and holding books, using the fallen tree trunk as a makeshift bridge to avoid wading through the water. The children could be seen walking one after another, balancing themselves amidst slippery conditions and deep water below to reach the educational institution.

Local villagers are outraged over the administrative apathy. Villager Bapulal said that the residents have been complaining about this issue for a long time, but to no avail.

According to residents, former Congress MLA Ramlal Meena and the current BJP MLA and State Revenue Minister, Hemant Meena, have been apprised of the situation multiple times, both in writing and verbally, but no action has been taken on their pleas.

"No concrete steps have been taken by the government or elected representatives, and the problem remains unresolved," said a local resident. The villagers have demanded the construction of a proper road and a culvert on the route to ensure their hardships end.

District Collector Shubham Chaudhary, however, said that the path being used by the villagers and children is not a designated route and rather people are using it as a "shortcut."

Chaudhary said an alternative and safe paved route connecting the village to the school and the main road exists, but the villagers are choosing the dangerous path to save distance.

Also Read

  1. Primary School In Jaipur Contradicts Government's Claims Of Revamp
  2. Amid CJP Heat, Classroom Roof Collapses At Rajasthan School; Narrow Escape For 120 Students

TAGGED:

PRATAPGARH ROAD CONNECTIVITY ISSUES
CHIKLI AND UDIYA KHEDI LACK ROADS
ROAD ACCESS LACKS IN RAJASTHAN
ARNOD LACKS PROPER ROAD

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.