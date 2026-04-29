ETV Bharat / state

Absence Of PDP Agent In Rajya Sabha Polls Sparks ‘Match-Fixing’ Row In Jammu And Kashmir

Srinagar: The disclosure of lack of polling agent by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2024 Rajya Sabha polls has ignited a political controversy, with political parties accusing PDP of ‘match-fixing’ to facilitate Bharatiya Janata Party candidate win the seat.

In October 2025, the first Rajya Sabha elections since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, National Conference clinched three seats against the expected clean sweep. BJP’s Sat Sharma bagged the fourth seat with 32 votes. Despite having only 28 legislators, Sharma secured four additional votes, leading to the defeat of NC candidate Imran Nabi Dar, triggering suspicion on ‘horse-trading’.

Now, information obtained through Right to Information (RTI) from the J&K Assembly secretariat revealed NC, Congress and BJP appointed two authorised agents each. But PDP, which had three legislators that time (now four with the bypolls win from Budgam), did not appoint the agent.

Congress, PDP, CPI (M) and Awami Itehad Party had thrown their weight behind the ruling NC candidates while Peoples Conference abstained from the election.

The Rajya Sabha elections are held through an open ballot and MLAs are required to show their marked ballot paper to the authorised agent appointed by their party before casting it. If the legislator fails to do so, the authorised agent can ask the presiding officer to have the vote cancelled.

J&K Peoples Conference President and MLA from Handwara Sajad Gani Lone explained the process out of his own experience in 2015 RS polls when they appointed an agent to get their votes verified. But Lone questioned how NC and PDP could claim ignorance of the election rules.

“That NC did not insist on the appointment of agents and PDP simply did not appoint agents, hints at a much bigger spread in match fixing.”