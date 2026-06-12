ETV Bharat / state

Absconding Woman Arrested For Child's 'Murder' In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The police arrested an absconding mother in the alleged murder of a five-and-a-half-year-old child in Bengaluru on the disclosure of her live-in partner that he had strangled the girl to death. The Kadugodi police, who were looking for Priyanka in the murder case of her daughter Vennila, located her at a farmhouse near Sakleshpur in Karnataka, on Wednesday morning.

Earlier on March 24, the woman and her daughter had gone out shopping along with her partner Mohan. After she had left her daughter in the car, the girl was allegedly strangled to death by her live-in partner.

According to police, Mohan, who was arrested earlier, revealed during questioning that when the girl's mother was shopping, she had asked for an ice cream.

Police sources said that when Mohan brought it, as per the confession, the girl insisted on a different flavour, which left the man annoyed, who in a fit of rage hit the child in the stomach and later strangled her to death. The child was left in the back seat of the car, and the death was known only the next day.