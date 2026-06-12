Absconding Woman Arrested For Child's 'Murder' In Bengaluru
The Kadugodi police have arrested an absconding mother in the alleged murder of her child in Bengaluru.
Published : June 12, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
Bengaluru: The police arrested an absconding mother in the alleged murder of a five-and-a-half-year-old child in Bengaluru on the disclosure of her live-in partner that he had strangled the girl to death. The Kadugodi police, who were looking for Priyanka in the murder case of her daughter Vennila, located her at a farmhouse near Sakleshpur in Karnataka, on Wednesday morning.
Earlier on March 24, the woman and her daughter had gone out shopping along with her partner Mohan. After she had left her daughter in the car, the girl was allegedly strangled to death by her live-in partner.
According to police, Mohan, who was arrested earlier, revealed during questioning that when the girl's mother was shopping, she had asked for an ice cream.
Police sources said that when Mohan brought it, as per the confession, the girl insisted on a different flavour, which left the man annoyed, who in a fit of rage hit the child in the stomach and later strangled her to death. The child was left in the back seat of the car, and the death was known only the next day.
The post-mortem report of the body revealed that the death had occurred due to suffocation. Police said that the woman was arrested seven days after the case was registered on June 4.
After the murder of her daughter, the woman had fled, fearing her arrest and was located at the farmhouse of Mohan. The police took the woman into custody after her role in the murder surfaced in the case.
Police officials said that earlier, after the murder, Priyanka had switched off her mobile phone to avoid being tracked down. "Based on the statement of accused Mohan and the technical clues received by the investigation team, the woman will remain in custody for 5 days and is being interrogated," said a senior police officer.
According to police, the child's father, Praveen, had made a complaint seeking action in the alleged murder of his daughter.
Also Read