Absconding STF Jawan Arrested In Social Activist Bharat Bhushan Tiwari Killing Case
Bharat Bhushan Tiwari killing case is being investigated by a judicial commission headed by retired Patna High Court judge Vinod Kumar Sinha.
By Dev Raj
Published : July 31, 2026 at 12:52 PM IST
Patna: The Bihar Police arrested Special Task Force (STF) jawan Akshay Kumar, a prime accused in the allegedly cold-blooded killing of mentally distressed social activist Bharat Bhushan Tiwari in Bhojpur district on June 17.
The incident had sparked outrage across the state with leaders of almost all political parties, and Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary making a beeline for Bharat’s native village Bilauti under Shahpur police station area in the district.
Akshay was arrested late on Thursday night from Ara, the headquarters of Bhojpur district, with the help of technical investigation and mobile surveillance. He was absconding after his suspension last month and was evading arrest. He was a part of the special operations group (SOG) of the STF.
“Akshay is accused of firing the first bullet at Bharat, who later received further gunshots. We had been calling him continuously for investigation, but he was not cooperating. A judicial probe is already underway in the case, hence we will not be able to share more details,” a senior police official told ETV Bharat.
Incidentally, Bharat’s family had met Samrat on July 24 to seek justice in the case. The state government has already constituted a judicial commission headed by retired Patna High Court judge Vinod Kumar Sinha.
Reacting to the STF jawan’s arrest, Bharat’s mother Asha Devi said, “The arrest has strengthened our hopes of getting justice in the killing of my son. I have full trust on the Chief Minister. He had assured us none of the people involved in it would be spared, and that strict action and impartial action would be taken against those found responsible.”
The family of the deceased social activist has been constantly demanding punishment for the people accused of his killing.
Bharat used to raise problems related to the deprived sections of society, including flood protection and relief. He wanted to change the indifferent administrative system. Fed-up with the lethargy of the government in providing relief to the people of neighbouring Jawainiya village displaced by floods, he had posed with a pistol and posted its video on Facebook.
Someone complained about the post to the police, who visited his residence on June 16 to enquire about it. Bharat aimed a pistol at them and iterated his demand. The police team went away, but a video of the incident became viral on social media, and also found place in the news.
The police returned the next day (June 17) and surrounded Bharat at his house. He started livestreaming it on Facebook and again threatened them by brandishing his firearm and managed to reach an open space in his village.
He aimed a pistol at the police officials and sought that his demands, especially proper rehabilitation of flood victims at the nearby Jawainiya village be met quickly.
Bharat threw away the firearm before the police and surrendered to them when they assured him that his demands would be taken to the concerned higher authorities and fulfilled. The police allegedly shot him after he surrendered.
He was taken away to district hospital at Ara and then to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), where he succumbed to his injuries.
Angered over his killing, the villagers protested by blocking the national highway between Ara and Buxar on June 18. An FIR was registered on the statement of Bharat’s mother on June 22 against the then Jagdishpur sub-divisional police officer Rajesh Kumar, Shahpur station house officer (SHO) Rajesh Malakar and other police officials.
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