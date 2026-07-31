ETV Bharat / state

Absconding STF Jawan Arrested In Social Activist Bharat Bhushan Tiwari Killing Case

Patna: The Bihar Police arrested Special Task Force (STF) jawan Akshay Kumar, a prime accused in the allegedly cold-blooded killing of mentally distressed social activist Bharat Bhushan Tiwari in Bhojpur district on June 17.

The incident had sparked outrage across the state with leaders of almost all political parties, and Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary making a beeline for Bharat’s native village Bilauti under Shahpur police station area in the district.

Akshay was arrested late on Thursday night from Ara, the headquarters of Bhojpur district, with the help of technical investigation and mobile surveillance. He was absconding after his suspension last month and was evading arrest. He was a part of the special operations group (SOG) of the STF.

“Akshay is accused of firing the first bullet at Bharat, who later received further gunshots. We had been calling him continuously for investigation, but he was not cooperating. A judicial probe is already underway in the case, hence we will not be able to share more details,” a senior police official told ETV Bharat.

Incidentally, Bharat’s family had met Samrat on July 24 to seek justice in the case. The state government has already constituted a judicial commission headed by retired Patna High Court judge Vinod Kumar Sinha.

Reacting to the STF jawan’s arrest, Bharat’s mother Asha Devi said, “The arrest has strengthened our hopes of getting justice in the killing of my son. I have full trust on the Chief Minister. He had assured us none of the people involved in it would be spared, and that strict action and impartial action would be taken against those found responsible.”

The family of the deceased social activist has been constantly demanding punishment for the people accused of his killing.