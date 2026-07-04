ETV Bharat / state

Absconding POCSO Accused Arrested From Patna Gurudwara In Joint Operation By Punjab, Bihar Police

Patna: A suspect sought under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was apprehended from the premises of the historical Bal Leela Gurudwara through a coordinated effort of the Punjab and Patna police, officials said.

The arrested Shamsher Singh alias Sheru is one of the accused in a POCSO case that has been registered at the Valtoha police station in the Tarn Taran district of Punjab and had been absconding for a long period of time.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Patna City-1, Raj Kishore, said the Punjab Police came to know about the presence of the accused at the Gurudwara, which falls in the jurisdiction of the Chowk police station area of Patna city.

"Upon verification of the information, Punjab Police approached the local Chowk police, and a plan was chalked out for a coordinated action," Kishore said.