Absconding POCSO Accused Arrested From Patna Gurudwara In Joint Operation By Punjab, Bihar Police
Shamsher Singh is one of the accused in POCSO case that was registered at the Valtoha police station in the Tarn Taran district of Punjab.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 3:58 AM IST
Patna: A suspect sought under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was apprehended from the premises of the historical Bal Leela Gurudwara through a coordinated effort of the Punjab and Patna police, officials said.
The arrested Shamsher Singh alias Sheru is one of the accused in a POCSO case that has been registered at the Valtoha police station in the Tarn Taran district of Punjab and had been absconding for a long period of time.
Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Patna City-1, Raj Kishore, said the Punjab Police came to know about the presence of the accused at the Gurudwara, which falls in the jurisdiction of the Chowk police station area of Patna city.
"Upon verification of the information, Punjab Police approached the local Chowk police, and a plan was chalked out for a coordinated action," Kishore said.
A combined team executed a raid on Friday and arrested the accused from the premises of the Gurudwara, following all legal procedures, he said.
As per the information provided by the police, the case against Singh, Case No. 131/2025, was filed on September 2, 2025, in the Tarn Taran district, and they were keeping an eye on him for quite some time.
After being arrested, the accused was presented in the competent court in Patna to undertake all legal procedures. The Punjab Police got transit remand for taking custody of the accused for conducting interrogations in Punjab, he informed.