On The Run For 32 Years, Murder Accused Found Hiding In Secret Room In His House In Odisha's Jajpur
Jajpur police arrested a murder accused who had been absconding for 32 years and was allegedly hiding in a secret room inside his house.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 5:00 PM IST
Jajpur: For more than three decades, a man, accused of murder, allegedly evaded arrest by hiding inside a secret room in his own house in Odisha's Jajpur district. The hunt by police finally ended last week after a late-night raid which seemed straight out of a movie scene.
The accused, identified as 58-year-old Rabindra Mallick, was arrested from Nuahat village under Kuakhia police station limits following a raid on Friday. He was subsequently produced before a court and sent to jail, police said.
Kuakhia police station officer Sushant Kumar Sethi said Rabindra had been absconding since October 21, 1994, after allegedly killing one Paramanand Mallick during a dispute.
According to police, Rabindra, a mason by profession, worked in different states under a fake identity, secretly returned home at times and allegedly hid inside a secret tunnel-like room to avoid arrest.
After receiving information that Rabindra had recently returned to the village to attend a family function, Jajpur SP directed Kuakhia police to intensify surveillance. Accordingly, police personnel kept watch near the house in different disguises before conducting a sudden raid on Friday night. During the search operation, Rabindra was allegedly found hiding inside the concealed room.
Speaking about the case, Sethi said police had searched for Rabindra in several places after the murder but failed to trace him. He was later declared a fugitive by the court.
"Rabindra used fake identity documents, including Aadhaar and voter ID cards, by posing as a resident of Adampur village. He worked as a migrant mason in Hyderabad, Kerala and other states for several years," Sethi added.
Police said that despite living outside Odisha, he secretly maintained contact with his family members and occasionally returned home. Whenever he came back to the village, he allegedly stayed hidden inside the secret room for a few days before leaving again for work.
According to police, the murder took place in 1994 following a dispute over an agricultural tool gifted by the then Dharamshala MLA to Rabindra's elder father. The tool was reportedly kept by Paramanand Mallick, the son of Rabindra's elder father.
Police said Rabindra later asked Paramanand to return the tool, but he refused, leading to a quarrel between the two. In a fit of rage, Rabindra allegedly attacked Paramanand with a stick, causing his death.
Following the incident, Paramanand's brother Jagabandhu Mallick lodged a complaint at Dharamshala police station, based on which a case was registered and an investigation was launched.
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