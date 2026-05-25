ETV Bharat / state

On The Run For 32 Years, Murder Accused Found Hiding In Secret Room In His House In Odisha's Jajpur

Jajpur: For more than three decades, a man, accused of murder, allegedly evaded arrest by hiding inside a secret room in his own house in Odisha's Jajpur district. The hunt by police finally ended last week after a late-night raid which seemed straight out of a movie scene.

The accused, identified as 58-year-old Rabindra Mallick, was arrested from Nuahat village under Kuakhia police station limits following a raid on Friday. He was subsequently produced before a court and sent to jail, police said.

Kuakhia police station officer Sushant Kumar Sethi said Rabindra had been absconding since October 21, 1994, after allegedly killing one Paramanand Mallick during a dispute.

According to police, Rabindra, a mason by profession, worked in different states under a fake identity, secretly returned home at times and allegedly hid inside a secret tunnel-like room to avoid arrest.

After receiving information that Rabindra had recently returned to the village to attend a family function, Jajpur SP directed Kuakhia police to intensify surveillance. Accordingly, police personnel kept watch near the house in different disguises before conducting a sudden raid on Friday night. During the search operation, Rabindra was allegedly found hiding inside the concealed room.

Speaking about the case, Sethi said police had searched for Rabindra in several places after the murder but failed to trace him. He was later declared a fugitive by the court.