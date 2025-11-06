Absconding For 25 Years, Tuition Teacher Held For Raping Student In Kerala
The accused was arrested following Vanchiyoor Police's initiative to reopen a file as part of an effort to crack pending cases.
Published : November 6, 2025 at 4:38 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: A man, who worked as a tuition teacher, was arrested in Thiruvananthapuram for allegedly raping a minor student, after evading police for 25 years.
The accused, identified as Muthukumar, a native of Neeramankara was brought to Thiruvananthapuram today after arresting him yesterday. He was was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.
Muthukumar, then a tuition teacher had allegedly called a school girl to his house and sexually assaulted her. He was initially arrested and released on bail before going absconding.
According to police, for over two decades Muthukumar, a POCSO case accused, managed to stay off the police radar by assuming a new identity, changing his religion and avoiding all modes of modern communication.
Investigations revealed that the accused, converted to Christianity, renamed himself 'Sam', and worked as a pastor in Chennai’s Ayanavaram area. During his years on the run, he reportedly married twice and maintained minimal contact with his family, using public telephone booths and others’ mobile phones to stay in touch.
A senior official of Vanchiyoor police station said Muthu Kumar avoided using personal bank accounts or mobile phones and used to send money to his relatives by depositing cash directly into their accounts using cash deposit machines, a tactic that helped him remain undetected for over two decades.
His luck ran out recently when the Vanchiyoor police, while reviewing pending cases, began monitoring the phone numbers and bank accounts of his close contacts. Investigators placed around 150 phone numbers and 30 bank accounts under surveillance, eventually tracing a suspicious number to Chennai.
A team led by Vanchiyoor Station House Officer (SHO) Shanif H.F. successfully tracked the accused and nabbed him on Wednesday. Vanchiyoor Police team brought him back to Thiruvananthapuram today and produced him before the court, which remanded him in judicial custody, the official added.
