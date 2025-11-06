ETV Bharat / state

Absconding For 25 Years, Tuition Teacher Held For Raping Student In Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: A man, who worked as a tuition teacher, was arrested in Thiruvananthapuram for allegedly raping a minor student, after evading police for 25 years.

The accused, identified as Muthukumar, a native of Neeramankara was brought to Thiruvananthapuram today after arresting him yesterday. He was was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

Muthukumar, then a tuition teacher had allegedly called a school girl to his house and sexually assaulted her. He was initially arrested and released on bail before going absconding.

According to police, for over two decades Muthukumar, a POCSO case accused, managed to stay off the police radar by assuming a new identity, changing his religion and avoiding all modes of modern communication.