ETV Bharat / state

Absconding Dismissed Punjab Police AIG Rajjit Singh Arrested From Patiala

Chandigarh: Dismissed Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Punjab Police Rajjit Singh, who was absconding in a case pertaining to alleged nexus between police officers and drug smugglers, was arrested from Patiala on Thursday, officials said.

A senior police officer said Singh, who had been absconding for the last three years, was arrested from a house in Darshan Singh Nagar, Patiala. He was arrested after a technical and financial investigation conducted by a team of the 'Anti-Narcotics Task Force'.

Following the action taken on the basis of three reports of the Special Investigation Team constituted by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Singh was dismissed from service by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in April 2023.

The reports were about alleged collusion between police officers and drug peddlers in the state. The Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed in 2017, was tasked with investigating allegations of alleged collusion between the then Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Moga, Raj Jeet Singh, and dismissed police inspector Inderjeet Singh.

Inderjeet as dismissed from service in 2017 after the alleged recovery of drugs by the Special Task Force (STF). A report said important facts have come to light which point to the collusion of Singh with Inderjit. According to government orders issued in 2023, the details of the three reports of the SIT have proven the collusion of the dismissed Singh with the dismissed inspector and his nexus with drug smugglers.