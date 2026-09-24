Absconding Dismissed Punjab Police AIG Rajjit Singh Arrested From Patiala
Singh, who had been absconding for the last three years, was arrested from a house in Darshan Singh Nagar, Patiala.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 7:36 PM IST
Chandigarh: Dismissed Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Punjab Police Rajjit Singh, who was absconding in a case pertaining to alleged nexus between police officers and drug smugglers, was arrested from Patiala on Thursday, officials said.
A senior police officer said Singh, who had been absconding for the last three years, was arrested from a house in Darshan Singh Nagar, Patiala. He was arrested after a technical and financial investigation conducted by a team of the 'Anti-Narcotics Task Force'.
Following the action taken on the basis of three reports of the Special Investigation Team constituted by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Singh was dismissed from service by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in April 2023.
The reports were about alleged collusion between police officers and drug peddlers in the state. The Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed in 2017, was tasked with investigating allegations of alleged collusion between the then Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Moga, Raj Jeet Singh, and dismissed police inspector Inderjeet Singh.
Inderjeet as dismissed from service in 2017 after the alleged recovery of drugs by the Special Task Force (STF). A report said important facts have come to light which point to the collusion of Singh with Inderjit. According to government orders issued in 2023, the details of the three reports of the SIT have proven the collusion of the dismissed Singh with the dismissed inspector and his nexus with drug smugglers.
The orders said that Singh had allegedly patronised Inderjit and both had "misused" their official positions to make money. The orders also stated that during Singh's tenure as SSP (Tarn Taran) and Inderjit's tenure as CIA in-charge, more than 50 samples of cases registered under the NDPS Act had failed. This shows that they had left no stone unturned in manipulating the government machinery to serve their personal interests.
It further states, "Rajjit Singh (PPS), as SSP of Tarn Taran, misused his position to protect drug smugglers from the clutches of the law and implicate innocent people in false drug cases."
According to the orders, "Rajjit was 'well aware' of the technical intricacies involved in cases registered under the NDPS Act and he, along with Inderjit Singh, used these techniques as a tool to fulfill his personal interests, recover money and protect drug smugglers from severe punishment". It further said, "Rajjeet Singh, along with the said Inderjit Singh, misused his official position and played a key role in such anti-national and illegal activities."
Singh had offered to surrender before the Supreme Court in September 2026. During the hearing on September 10, his lawyer told the court that he was ready to surrender. After this, the Supreme Court directed the surrender and the next hearing of the case was fixed for October 1.
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