Absconding Birbhum Stone Quarry Owner Seeks Calcutta HC Protection From Coercive Police Action
The district police recovered Rs 28 crore in cash and 15 kilograms of gold biscuits, worth Rs 22 crore, from his house, reports Manas Naskar.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 5:36 PM IST
Kolkata: Tulu Mondal alias Mohammad Nazibuddin, the absconding stone quarry owner from West Bengal's Birbhum, on Wednesday approached the Calcutta High Court seeking protection from coercive police action, including arrest.
Although the single-judge bench of Justice Saugata Bhattacharya admitted the petition, the first date of hearing in the matter is yet to be finalised. Now it is to be seen whether the Calcutta High Court grants him the interim protection from coercive police action, including arrest.
Police said Tulu travelled to Turkey via Dubai, where he owns a resort, on August 1. He was seen in pictures watching a match at the Dubai International Stadium.
Meanwhile, the Speacial Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal police on Monday raided his in-laws' house in the Parui area of Birbhum and reportedly questioned his father-in-law, Mohammad Nurul Haque. While several of his associates have been arrested, Tulu continues to evade police.
Tulu went at large after the Birbhum district police recovered Rs 28 crore in cash and 15 kilograms of gold biscuits, with an estimated market value of Rs 22 crore, from the residence of one of his relatives, Minar Mondal, in July.
Minar admitted to the police that the recovered cash and gold were owned by Tulu and he was just entrusted to keep them for him. Thereafter, the police sealed the residence of Tulu at Suri in Birbhum.
As per the latest information available, Tulu's assets worth Rs 220 crore have been 'frozen'. This includes gold and cash worth around Rs 50 crore recovered from Minar's residence.
Tulu, who started his life as a daily wage earner, witnessed a meteoric rise in his financial fortune during the previous Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress regime, as a close confidant of Anubrata Mondal, the erstwhile district president of Trinamool Congress in Birbhum.
Anubrata, who had spent months behind bars following his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and subsequently by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the multi-crore cattle smuggling scam, is currently with the rebel faction in Trinamool Congress led by Ritabrata Banerjee.
Besides West Bengal police, the ED has begun the preparatory process to start a probe against Tulu. The central agency officials are collecting information from the Birbhum district police in the matter. Tulu's name had also come up in the cattle smuggling case in 2022, when he was under the ED's scanner.
Also Read