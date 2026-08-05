ETV Bharat / state

Absconding Birbhum Stone Quarry Owner Seeks Calcutta HC Protection From Coercive Police Action

Kolkata: Tulu Mondal alias Mohammad Nazibuddin, the absconding stone quarry owner from West Bengal's Birbhum, on Wednesday approached the Calcutta High Court seeking protection from coercive police action, including arrest.

Although the single-judge bench of Justice Saugata Bhattacharya admitted the petition, the first date of hearing in the matter is yet to be finalised. Now it is to be seen whether the Calcutta High Court grants him the interim protection from coercive police action, including arrest.

Police said Tulu travelled to Turkey via Dubai, where he owns a resort, on August 1. He was seen in pictures watching a match at the Dubai International Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Speacial Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal police on Monday raided his in-laws' house in the Parui area of Birbhum and reportedly questioned his father-in-law, Mohammad Nurul Haque. While several of his associates have been arrested, Tulu continues to evade police.

Tulu went at large after the Birbhum district police recovered Rs 28 crore in cash and 15 kilograms of gold biscuits, with an estimated market value of Rs 22 crore, from the residence of one of his relatives, Minar Mondal, in July.