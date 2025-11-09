ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Woman’s Murder: Absconding Accused Arrested In Uttarakhand's Kichha, Bike Used In Crime Recovered

Rudrapur: Uttarakhand police on Saturday night arrested the absconding accused in the murder case of a woman from Odisha, who was working in the HR department of a company in Lalpur, officials said.

According to police, the accused, identified as Sumit, was arrested from Lalpur Road near Maharaya while attempting to flee to Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur. The motorcycle used in the crime has also been recovered, police said.

Earlier, on November 6, the main accused, identified as Amit, was arrested and sent to jail. His brother had been absconding since the incident and was involved in helping his brother to conceal the evidence.

The incident came to light after the woman’s brother, a resident of Noida, lodged a complaint at Kichha police station on November 5, stating that his cousin, who was residing in a rented house owned by Kameshwar Singh in Lalpur, had gone missing since 2:30 PM on November 4.

During the investigation, the police searched the CCTV footage from the area and found that the landlord’s two sons carried something mysterious wrapped in a sheet on a motorcycle. Following this, the police detained one of the accused.