About 33 Per Cent Of Jammu Kashmir’s Minor Mineral Blocks Leased To Outside Companies: Govt
This was revealed by the Jammu and Kashmir government in the assembly in a written reply to a question raised by the MLA from Gulmarg.
Published : February 19, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST
Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government has leased 209 minor mineral blocks located in various rivers across the region to different companies, including 68 blocks auctioned to firms from outside the union territory.
This was revealed by the minister for mining, Surinder Choudhary, in the assembly in a written reply to a question raised by the MLA from Gulmarg, Pirzada Farooq Ahmed Shah.
Choudhary, who is also the deputy chief minister, informed the House that most of the minor mineral blocks have been auctioned after 2020, but 12 such blocks were auctioned in 2018 as per the J&K Mineral Concession Rule 2016.
The written reply states that 139 minor blocks have been auctioned in the Jammu region, out of which 51 have been given to outside companies. In the Kashmir valley, 70 minor mineral blocks have been auctioned, and 17 such blocks have been leased out to outside companies.
In Jammu district, 34 blocks were auctioned, with nine leased to outsiders. Reasi followed with 25 blocks auctioned, 14 to outsiders. Rajouri auctioned 22 blocks, six leased externally, while Poonch auctioned 15 blocks, eight to outside firms. Samba auctioned 19 blocks, six of which were leased to outsiders; Udhampur had seven blocks, two of which were leased externally; Kishtwar auctioned two blocks, one of which was leased to an outsider. Doda auctioned one block, secured locally.
Similarly, in the Kashmir Valley, Shopian led with 20 blocks auctioned and five leased to outsiders. Kulgam auctioned 19 blocks, seven to outside companies. Kupwara had 12 blocks auctioned, and one leased externally. Pulwama auctioned four blocks, three secured by outsiders, and Baramulla auctioned seven blocks, one leased to an outside firm. Budgam, Anantnag, and Ganderbal blocks were secured by local companies.
The UT’s mining department has realised a revenue of Rs 71.10 crore from all the auctions, which include Rs 52.81 crore from the Jammu region and Rs 18.21 crore from the Kashmir valley.
“We have always said that locals should be preferred while leasing out any mining block, which will somehow control the growing unemployment,” MLA Gulmarg Farooq Shah told ETV Bharat.
“The government should examine whether these companies have exhausted the mining portion demarcated by the department. It is a serious issue, and the government should constitute a task force to look into the mining blocks which have been leased out for a long time,” he added.
