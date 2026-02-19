ETV Bharat / state

About 33 Per Cent Of Jammu Kashmir’s Minor Mineral Blocks Leased To Outside Companies: Govt

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government has leased 209 minor mineral blocks located in various rivers across the region to different companies, including 68 blocks auctioned to firms from outside the union territory.

This was revealed by the minister for mining, Surinder Choudhary, in the assembly in a written reply to a question raised by the MLA from Gulmarg, Pirzada Farooq Ahmed Shah.

Choudhary, who is also the deputy chief minister, informed the House that most of the minor mineral blocks have been auctioned after 2020, but 12 such blocks were auctioned in 2018 as per the J&K Mineral Concession Rule 2016.

The written reply states that 139 minor blocks have been auctioned in the Jammu region, out of which 51 have been given to outside companies. In the Kashmir valley, 70 minor mineral blocks have been auctioned, and 17 such blocks have been leased out to outside companies.

In Jammu district, 34 blocks were auctioned, with nine leased to outsiders. Reasi followed with 25 blocks auctioned, 14 to outsiders. Rajouri auctioned 22 blocks, six leased externally, while Poonch auctioned 15 blocks, eight to outside firms. Samba auctioned 19 blocks, six of which were leased to outsiders; Udhampur had seven blocks, two of which were leased externally; Kishtwar auctioned two blocks, one of which was leased to an outsider. Doda auctioned one block, secured locally.