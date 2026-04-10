ETV Bharat / state

Abhishek Questions Hasina Asylum, Takes Dig At Amit Shah, Calls BJP's 15 Promises A Farce

By Surajit Dutta

Kolkata: Within hours after the BJP’s release of the election manifesto, or 'Sankalp Patra' by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Kolkata on Friday, Trinamool Congress's general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, delivered a scathing rebuttal to every single promise made by the saffron party.

Dismissing the BJP's 15-point pledge as a “veritable farce,” the party's second-in-command launched a counter-attack against the ruling party at the Centre on issues ranging from national security and the state's pending financial dues to corruption and the NRC.

At the very outset of the press conference, Abhishek reminded everyone of the previous election. He noted that during the last assembly polls, the BJP's manifesto was titled 'Sonar Bangla' (Golden Bengal). However, this time, that title is nowhere to be found. Does this imply, he asked, “That the BJP has assumed Bengal has already transformed into a 'Sonar Bangla'?”

The Trinamool's second-in-command asserted that, given the 'farce' perpetrated in the state over the past few months—under the guise of voter list revision by the Election Commission and the BJP—the Home Minister should have apologised to the people of Bengal before releasing his manifesto.

Citing statistics regarding the exclusion of names from the voter list, Abhishek stated that—combining the first and second lists, along with unresolved cases—the names of approximately 90 lakh (9 million) people have been struck off the rolls in the state.

Of these, roughly 63 per cent are Bengali Hindus, he said. Drawing a parallel with the NRC in Assam, he alleged that the BJP has repeatedly targeted Bengalis. He claimed that in Assam, there was a conspiracy to send 12 lakh (1.2 million) Bengali Hindus and out of a total of 19 lakh exclusions to detention camps, he pointed out.

He further alleged that in BJP-ruled states, individuals face harassment simply for speaking in Bengali or for consuming food of their choice. Citing the example of the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Abhishek remarked that instead of taking action against those who spoke out against Bengalis, the BJP chose to reward them.

Sharply criticising Amit Shah, Abhishek asserted that the BJP has, in effect, publicly admitted that if they come to power, Bengal will be governed from Delhi and Gujarat. In response to Shah's remarks regarding 'Bangladesh,' Abhishek posed a counter-question: “If Bengal is indeed being viewed through the lens of Bangladesh, why has the Modi government been hosting former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Delhi for the past year and a half?”

Furthermore, Abhishek demanded an answer as to what concrete steps the central government had taken when Hindu saints and ascetics faced persecution in Bangladesh.

The MP from Diamond Harbour offered a sharp retort to the BJP's pledge of a tough stance against infiltration. He pointed out that the 'saffron camp' has been repeating the same rhetoric for the past ten years.