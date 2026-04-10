Abhishek Questions Hasina Asylum, Takes Dig At Amit Shah, Calls BJP's 15 Promises A Farce
Abhishek launched counter-attack against the BJP on issues ranging from national security and the state's pending financial dues to corruption and the NRC.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 9:46 PM IST
By Surajit Dutta
Kolkata: Within hours after the BJP’s release of the election manifesto, or 'Sankalp Patra' by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Kolkata on Friday, Trinamool Congress's general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, delivered a scathing rebuttal to every single promise made by the saffron party.
Dismissing the BJP's 15-point pledge as a “veritable farce,” the party's second-in-command launched a counter-attack against the ruling party at the Centre on issues ranging from national security and the state's pending financial dues to corruption and the NRC.
At the very outset of the press conference, Abhishek reminded everyone of the previous election. He noted that during the last assembly polls, the BJP's manifesto was titled 'Sonar Bangla' (Golden Bengal). However, this time, that title is nowhere to be found. Does this imply, he asked, “That the BJP has assumed Bengal has already transformed into a 'Sonar Bangla'?”
The Trinamool's second-in-command asserted that, given the 'farce' perpetrated in the state over the past few months—under the guise of voter list revision by the Election Commission and the BJP—the Home Minister should have apologised to the people of Bengal before releasing his manifesto.
Citing statistics regarding the exclusion of names from the voter list, Abhishek stated that—combining the first and second lists, along with unresolved cases—the names of approximately 90 lakh (9 million) people have been struck off the rolls in the state.
Of these, roughly 63 per cent are Bengali Hindus, he said. Drawing a parallel with the NRC in Assam, he alleged that the BJP has repeatedly targeted Bengalis. He claimed that in Assam, there was a conspiracy to send 12 lakh (1.2 million) Bengali Hindus and out of a total of 19 lakh exclusions to detention camps, he pointed out.
He further alleged that in BJP-ruled states, individuals face harassment simply for speaking in Bengali or for consuming food of their choice. Citing the example of the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Abhishek remarked that instead of taking action against those who spoke out against Bengalis, the BJP chose to reward them.
Sharply criticising Amit Shah, Abhishek asserted that the BJP has, in effect, publicly admitted that if they come to power, Bengal will be governed from Delhi and Gujarat. In response to Shah's remarks regarding 'Bangladesh,' Abhishek posed a counter-question: “If Bengal is indeed being viewed through the lens of Bangladesh, why has the Modi government been hosting former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Delhi for the past year and a half?”
Furthermore, Abhishek demanded an answer as to what concrete steps the central government had taken when Hindu saints and ascetics faced persecution in Bangladesh.
The MP from Diamond Harbour offered a sharp retort to the BJP's pledge of a tough stance against infiltration. He pointed out that the 'saffron camp' has been repeating the same rhetoric for the past ten years.
Alleging the Centre's failure to safeguard national security, he cited instances where innocent lives were lost in terrorist attacks—such as in Pahalgam—and noted that even the national capital, Delhi, has witnessed bomb blasts. He aimed Amit Shah by asking: “Why does this failure persist, despite the Delhi Police falling directly under the jurisdiction of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs?”
Abhishek dismissed as ‘ridiculous’ the BJP's demand for the publication of a white paper on corruption and law and order. He noted that approximately 757 days ago, he himself had requested a white paper regarding the pending dues for the Awas Yojana (housing scheme) and the '100-day work scheme'—a document the Centre has yet to provide.
Abhishek said, “The country's most corrupt leaders—those whose names feature prominently in the records of the ED and CBI—have suddenly transformed into paragons of virtue simply by joining the BJP. He remarked that for the BJP to speak of fighting corruption while sharing a dais with leaders like Suvendu Adhikari, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Pema Khandu, and Narayan Rane is, in the eyes of the common people, nothing short of a farce.”
Additionally, the Trinamool leader delivered a scathing response to Amit Shah's promise to provide state government employees and pensioners with Dearness Allowance (DA) by the Centre through the benefits of the 7th Pay Commission.
He pointed out that the 7th Pay Commission had already been explicitly mentioned in the state budget presented to the Legislative Assembly on February 5. Citing the historical precedents of the Pay Committees of 1946 and 1959, Abhishek stated that the state government had, in fact, already made this announcement—a fact of which the Union Home Minister appeared to be completely unaware. Abhishek Banerjee took a jibe at Shah, suggesting that he was making promises blindly, without having the necessary information.
Mamata too hits out at Shah
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also issued a sharp retort to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Speaking at an election rally in Barasat, she argued that if infiltrators were indeed present in the voter lists, then it was precisely with the votes of those very infiltrators that Modi and Shah secured their victories—becoming Prime Minister and Home Minister, respectively—in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Consequently, the Trinamool supremo demanded, as a first step, that both of them resign from their posts.
Taking a dig at Shah, Mamata Banerjee said, "You are all well aware of Shah’s promises. He does nothing but tell lies and engage in slander. Much like a cuckoo that infiltrates a crow's nest to lay its eggs during the nesting season, these people descend upon us only during election time. They indulge in falsehoods and then flee.”
Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee also voiced concern regarding the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during the polls. She warned, "During the election, they will deliberately tamper with many of the EVMs. Do not cast your vote on any such machine. They will
execute this scheme by inserting microchips into the EVMs. We are fully aware of the lengths to which they—the BJP—might go. Cast your vote only when a brand-new machine is brought in. Before casting your ballot, verify that your vote is being registered against the correct candidate,” she added.