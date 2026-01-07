ETV Bharat / state

Abhishek Claims Amartya Sen Summoned For SIR Hearing; Attacks Centre For 'Helicopter Row'

Rampurhat: Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee alleged that Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen has now got embroiled in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) controversy. Banerjee made this claim at a public meeting in Birbhum on Tuesday.

The Trinamool general secretary said, "While coming to Birbhum, I heard that a notice for a hearing has been sent to Nobel laureate Amartya Sen by the EC. The man who has brought glory to the country and worldwide fame by winning the Nobel Prize, has been sent a notice now."

Several well-known personalities are among those who have been summoned for this process. A notable name on that list is the poet Joy Goswami. Besides, there are reports that actor-MP Dev has also been summoned for a hearing. According to Abhishek Banerjee's claim, Amartya Sen's name has also been added to that list.

Banerjee questioned why Amartya Sen, a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, would be summoned for a hearing. He also criticised the central government for the SIR.

Abhishek also mentioned the name of Mohammed Shami, who, he claimed, was also summoned for an SIR hearing. The MP said, "EC has sent a notice to Shami for an SIR hearing. He is the man, who has contributed to cricket worldwide, played in the World Cup, and brought glory to the country. Can you imagine?"

Nobel laureate economist Professor Amartya Sen is a 'Bharat Ratna' recipient. He is currently abroad. He is 92 years old. The Election Commission had stated that no one above the age of 80 would be required to appear in person. Therefore, even if he receives a summons for a hearing, he will not have to appear in person. However, it is still unclear whether he has received the notice or not. No statement has been received from the administration regarding this matter.

The helicopter row

Earlier in the day, Banerjee cliamed that the DGCA did not grant permission for Banerjee's helicopter to fly to the public meeting in Rampurhat. This prompted him to attack the BJP-led central government. After arriving at the Rampurhat meeting by a chartered copter from Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Abhishek declared, "My determination is ten times more than theirs."