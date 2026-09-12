ETV Bharat / state

Abhishek Banerjee's Aide Sumit Roy Interrogated As Key Witness In Salboni Land Case

Kolkata: Investigators are trying to obtain several important pieces of information about land transactions and financial dealings by interrogating Abhishek Banerjee's aide Sumit Roy who was remanded in police custody for eight days by a West Midnapore court on Friday.

He has been charged in connection with an alleged land fraud case registered at Salboni police station.

Following the change of guard in Bengal, former Trinamool MLA Sujay Hazra was arrested in connection with the case. Hazra’s questioning led investigators to a trail of money that passed through several hands and eventually led them to Sumit. Investigators allege that government land was illegally converted, forged documents were prepared and the properties were sold to various individuals at inflated prices.

According to sources at Bhawani Bhawan, Sumit has undergone repeated rounds of questioning since being taken into custody on Thursday night. Investigators appear satisfied, for the time being, with the statements he provided during the initial interrogation.

State police sources indicate that Sumit is cooperating with investigators by answering their questions. Officials intend to determine the next course of the investigation based on the information obtained from him. Investigators are also preparing to record his statement under Section 180 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).