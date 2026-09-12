Abhishek Banerjee's Aide Sumit Roy Interrogated As Key Witness In Salboni Land Case
Sumit has undergone repeated rounds of questioning since being taken into custody on Thursday night, reports Ayan Neogi.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 9:47 PM IST
Kolkata: Investigators are trying to obtain several important pieces of information about land transactions and financial dealings by interrogating Abhishek Banerjee's aide Sumit Roy who was remanded in police custody for eight days by a West Midnapore court on Friday.
He has been charged in connection with an alleged land fraud case registered at Salboni police station.
Following the change of guard in Bengal, former Trinamool MLA Sujay Hazra was arrested in connection with the case. Hazra’s questioning led investigators to a trail of money that passed through several hands and eventually led them to Sumit. Investigators allege that government land was illegally converted, forged documents were prepared and the properties were sold to various individuals at inflated prices.
According to sources at Bhawani Bhawan, Sumit has undergone repeated rounds of questioning since being taken into custody on Thursday night. Investigators appear satisfied, for the time being, with the statements he provided during the initial interrogation.
State police sources indicate that Sumit is cooperating with investigators by answering their questions. Officials intend to determine the next course of the investigation based on the information obtained from him. Investigators are also preparing to record his statement under Section 180 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The state police have already constituted a special investigation team to interrogate Sumit. The team is led by an IPS officer, with two officers of DSP rank and several police personnel serving under him. Police sources indicate that Sumit will undergo prolonged interrogation today as well.
The special team has been tasked primarily with examining his past activities, his connections with various individuals, and his role in land-related transactions.
Sumit was arrested on Thursday from the party office in Kalighat. He was brought to the court in Paschim Medinipur district after being taken to state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata for a medical examination earlier in the day. A large number of police personnel were deployed in and around the court premises, around 130 km from Kolkata, ahead of his appearance, they said, adding the CID is expected to seek Sumit's custody for further questioning in the case.
Investigators suspect that the roles of several individuals connected to Sumit may come under scrutiny in the near future. Specifically, matters such as land transactions, land ownership, financial dealings, and his associations with the concerned individuals are being examined separately.
Police sources indicate that, based on information obtained from him, a few more individuals might be interrogated even before his eight-day police custody concludes. Consequently, it remains to be seen whether this round of questioning involving Sumit will open up new avenues in the investigation of the Salboni land scam case.
Also Read
Abhishek Banerjee's PA Gets Eight-Day CID Custody In Salboni Land Dispute Case