Abhishek Banerjee Urges LS Speaker Om Birla To Bar 20 MPs From Voting During Special Parliament Session
Abhishek Banerjee says permitting these MPs to vote would prejudice the pending proceedings and go against the basic spirit of the Constitution.
Published : November 29, 2026 at 4:53 PM IST
Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urging him not to allow the 20 party MPs who joined the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) from voting in the special Parliament session beginning November 30.
Two major bills on women's reservation and delimitation are set to come up in the upcoming session.
In a letter dated November 28, Banerjee drew Birla's attention to the pending disqualification petitions of the 20 MPs elected to Lok Sabha on AITC ticket who claim to have merged with the NCPI. Based on this claim, they have even been allotted separate seating in the Lok Sabha. However, the petition seeking their disqualification has been pending in the Speaker’s office since June 19, with no final decision reached to date. Thus, allowing these MPs to vote go against the basic spirit of the Constitution, he said
Banerjee also sought an urgent review of the separate seating arrangement provided to these 20 MPs.
A special session of the Lok Sabha has been called from November 30 to December 3. These 20 MPs remain registered as TMC MPs in the official records of Parliament, as the Speaker has not granted them recognition as NCPI MPs.
The TMC MP noted that the case regarding the disqualification of these members from the Lok Sabha remains unresolved and is currently sub judice. "The official Lok Sabha website still lists the number of TMC MPs as 28, which includes these 20 MPs who joined the NCPI," Banerjee said adding that on paper, they remain MPs of the TMC.
"As the matter remains unresolved, there is a concern that the votes of these MPs might be counted during the voting on the 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill. Passing this bill requires a two-thirds majority of the members present and voting," he said.
He noted that under Paragraph 2(1) of the Tenth Schedule, an elected MP is considered a member of the political party on whose symbol they contested and won the election. All 20 of these MPs, including Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Satabdi Roy, and June Maliah, won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on the TMC symbol. Their claim of having joined the NCPI must be evaluated within this constitutional framework, he added.
Banerjee also clarified the distinction between the 'original political party' and the 'legislature party.' Citing Paragraph 4 of the Tenth Schedule, he wrote, "The protection under this paragraph is available only when the original political party merges with another political party. Paragraph 4(2) does not grant the members of a legislative party the independent right to merge, by themselves, with another political party," the letter read.
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