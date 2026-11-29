ETV Bharat / state

Abhishek Banerjee Urges LS Speaker Om Birla To Bar 20 MPs From Voting During Special Parliament Session

20 TMC MPs joined NCPI ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urging him not to allow the 20 party MPs who joined the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) from voting in the special Parliament session beginning November 30.

Two major bills on women's reservation and delimitation are set to come up in the upcoming session.

In a letter dated November 28, Banerjee drew Birla's attention to the pending disqualification petitions of the 20 MPs elected to Lok Sabha on AITC ticket who claim to have merged with the NCPI. Based on this claim, they have even been allotted separate seating in the Lok Sabha. However, the petition seeking their disqualification has been pending in the Speaker’s office since June 19, with no final decision reached to date. Thus, allowing these MPs to vote go against the basic spirit of the Constitution, he said Banerjee also sought an urgent review of the separate seating arrangement provided to these 20 MPs. A special session of the Lok Sabha has been called from November 30 to December 3. These 20 MPs remain registered as TMC MPs in the official records of Parliament, as the Speaker has not granted them recognition as NCPI MPs.