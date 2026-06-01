ETV Bharat / state

Abhishek Banerjee Skips CID Summons In Bengal Assembly Signature Row, Cites Illness

In this image posted on May 30, 2026, TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee meets the family of Sanju Karmakar at Sonarpur, in South 24 Pargana district, West Bengal, Saturday, May 30, 2026. ( Etv Bharat )

Kolkata: The ongoing investigation into the alleged discrepancies in signatures within the West Bengal Legislative Assembly has taken a fresh turn as Trinamool Congress national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee skipped the CID summons citing health reasons. Banerjee was summoned to appear at Bhabani Bhawan at 12 PM by the Special Investigating Team (SIT) formed by the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

According to sources, the investigation was launched following a dispute over a signature on an official document within the Legislative Assembly and the allegations that followed. The investigators have been examining relevant documents, digital records, and statements of those connected to the case. Banerjee’s name reportedly surfaced during the course of the investigation.

In a letter sent to the CID on Monday morning, Banerjee said he is currently unwell and is resting on medical advice. He stated that due to his health condition, he would not be able to appear before investigators as scheduled. Sources said he also assured the agency of his full cooperation with the investigation.