Abhishek Banerjee Skips CID Summons In Bengal Assembly Signature Row, Cites Illness
The investigation was launched following a dispute over a signature on an official document within the Legislative Assembly and the allegations that followed.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 4:47 PM IST
Kolkata: The ongoing investigation into the alleged discrepancies in signatures within the West Bengal Legislative Assembly has taken a fresh turn as Trinamool Congress national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee skipped the CID summons citing health reasons. Banerjee was summoned to appear at Bhabani Bhawan at 12 PM by the Special Investigating Team (SIT) formed by the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
According to sources, the investigation was launched following a dispute over a signature on an official document within the Legislative Assembly and the allegations that followed. The investigators have been examining relevant documents, digital records, and statements of those connected to the case. Banerjee’s name reportedly surfaced during the course of the investigation.
In a letter sent to the CID on Monday morning, Banerjee said he is currently unwell and is resting on medical advice. He stated that due to his health condition, he would not be able to appear before investigators as scheduled. Sources said he also assured the agency of his full cooperation with the investigation.
CID officials said the agency will review Banerjee’s communication before deciding on the next course of action. If necessary, a fresh date may be issued for his appearance. Investigators have already begun questioning multiple individuals and examining documents linked to the case. The primary focus of the probe is to determine whether any fraud or illegal activity is connected to the signature controversy.
The Bharatiya Janata Party has alleged that questions over signatures on official Assembly documents are a serious matter and warrant a fair and impartial investigation. The All India Trinamool Congress, on the other hand, has said it will cooperate fully with the investigation in accordance with the law, while warning against any politically motivated action in the course of the investigation.
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