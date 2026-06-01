ETV Bharat / state

Abhishek Banerjee Skips CID Summons In Bengal Assembly Signature Row, Cites Illness

The investigation was launched following a dispute over a signature on an official document within the Legislative Assembly and the allegations that followed.

Abhishek Banerjee
In this image posted on May 30, 2026, TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee meets the family of Sanju Karmakar at Sonarpur, in South 24 Pargana district, West Bengal, Saturday, May 30, 2026. (Etv Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 1, 2026 at 4:47 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Kolkata: The ongoing investigation into the alleged discrepancies in signatures within the West Bengal Legislative Assembly has taken a fresh turn as Trinamool Congress national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee skipped the CID summons citing health reasons. Banerjee was summoned to appear at Bhabani Bhawan at 12 PM by the Special Investigating Team (SIT) formed by the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

According to sources, the investigation was launched following a dispute over a signature on an official document within the Legislative Assembly and the allegations that followed. The investigators have been examining relevant documents, digital records, and statements of those connected to the case. Banerjee’s name reportedly surfaced during the course of the investigation.

In a letter sent to the CID on Monday morning, Banerjee said he is currently unwell and is resting on medical advice. He stated that due to his health condition, he would not be able to appear before investigators as scheduled. Sources said he also assured the agency of his full cooperation with the investigation.

CID officials said the agency will review Banerjee’s communication before deciding on the next course of action. If necessary, a fresh date may be issued for his appearance. Investigators have already begun questioning multiple individuals and examining documents linked to the case. The primary focus of the probe is to determine whether any fraud or illegal activity is connected to the signature controversy.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has alleged that questions over signatures on official Assembly documents are a serious matter and warrant a fair and impartial investigation. The All India Trinamool Congress, on the other hand, has said it will cooperate fully with the investigation in accordance with the law, while warning against any politically motivated action in the course of the investigation.

Read More:

  1. Victim Of BJP's State-Sponsored Terrorism: Abhishek Banerjee After Attack
  2. BJP Alleges Mamata Pressured Private Hospital To Admit Abhishek Banerjee
  3. Six Arrested For Attack On TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee; Security Cover Upgraded

TAGGED:

ABHISHEK BANERJEE
CID SUMMON TO ABHISHEK BANERJEE
WEST BENGAL POLITICS
MAMTA BANERJEE
WEST BENGAL ASSEMBLY SIGNATURE ROW

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.