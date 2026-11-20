ETV Bharat / state

Abhishek Banerjee Reaches Girish Park Police Station, Faces 'Chor-Chor' Slogans As TMC-BJP Workers Scuffle

BJP workers shout 'Chor-Chor' slogans as Abhishek Banerjee reaches Girish Park police station ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: A scuffle broke out between the TMC and BJP workers and 'Chor-Chor' (thief) slogans were raised by the saffron party workers when Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee appeared before investigating officers at Girish Park police station in Kolkata on Friday in connection with an investigation into allegations that he threatened the Paschim Medinipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Papiya Sultana and other police personnel.

As the TMC leader entered the police station, a group of BJP workers and supporters raised "chor chor" (thief) slogans against him. In response, the TMC workers and supporters present at the scene began counter-sloganeering, leading to heated arguments followed by a scuffle between the two groups.

BJP supporters alleged that TMC workers gathered outside the police station and made derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Refuting this, TMC supporters claimed that it was the BJP workers who arrived and confronted them. Police personnel were deployed in the Girish Park police station premises to bring the situation under control. Police said they are on high alert to prevent any untoward incident following Banerjee’s departure from the police station. The case is linked to an FIR registered at Girish Park police station on October 31 over alleged threats made by the TMC leader against SP Papiya Sultana and other police personnel on October 29.