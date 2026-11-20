Abhishek Banerjee Reaches Girish Park Police Station, Faces 'Chor-Chor' Slogans As TMC-BJP Workers Scuffle
The case stems from an FIR registered at Girish Park police station on October 31 over alleged threats made by Abhishek Banerjee against police officials.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 5:46 PM IST
Kolkata: A scuffle broke out between the TMC and BJP workers and 'Chor-Chor' (thief) slogans were raised by the saffron party workers when Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee appeared before investigating officers at Girish Park police station in Kolkata on Friday in connection with an investigation into allegations that he threatened the Paschim Medinipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Papiya Sultana and other police personnel.
As the TMC leader entered the police station, a group of BJP workers and supporters raised "chor chor" (thief) slogans against him. In response, the TMC workers and supporters present at the scene began counter-sloganeering, leading to heated arguments followed by a scuffle between the two groups.
BJP supporters alleged that TMC workers gathered outside the police station and made derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Refuting this, TMC supporters claimed that it was the BJP workers who arrived and confronted them.
Police personnel were deployed in the Girish Park police station premises to bring the situation under control. Police said they are on high alert to prevent any untoward incident following Banerjee’s departure from the police station.
The case is linked to an FIR registered at Girish Park police station on October 31 over alleged threats made by the TMC leader against SP Papiya Sultana and other police personnel on October 29.
While addressing the media, Banerjee had alleged that the police were registering false cases against Opposition leaders at the behest of the Chief Minister and the state government. He also asserted that police officers responsible for such action would be held accountable if the government changed.
Following this, a woman lodged a complaint against Banerjee at Girish Park police station. Based on this, police initiated an investigation.
A similar protest, accompanied by slogan-shouting, had occurred on November 14 during Banerjee’s visit to the Bhabanipur police station.
Ever since the political shift in West Bengal, Banerjee has found himself embroiled in various investigations, ranging from those involving the police to inquiries by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Cases have been filed against him at various police stations across Kolkata and Bidhannagar Cyber Crime department. Central investigative agencies have also questioned him in connection with various allegations.
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