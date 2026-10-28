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Abhishek Banerjee's PA 'Shown Arrest' In Rs 400 Cr Soil Theft Scam In Diamond Harbour

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's personal assistant Sumit Roy was "shown arrest" by the Diamond Harbour district police in connection with a soil theft scam case. He was produced before the Alipore Court on Wednesday.

Roy is already in judicial custody in connection with the Salboni land grab case . A new case has now been registered against him at the Kalitala Ashuti police station in Diamond Harbour, involving allegations of soil theft valued at approximately Rs 400 crore.

Following the legal process, Roy was brought from Salboni to Alipore, and produced before the court with a request to take him into custody. Roy's counsel has filed a bail application in court.

Under legal protocol, if an individual already in custody for one case is to be arrested in a separate matter, the police must apply to the court to formally record a "shown arrest."

The Salboni land grab case had previously caused a major stir, particularly when the CID arrested him from Banerjee’s residence in Kalighat in September.

According to the police, Roy was allegedly part of a core syndicate involved in the illegal sale of government-owned land in the Salboni area through forged documents. The matter came to light following a complaint regarding a land transaction in Salboni. The complainant, Sheikh Imran, alleged that he had been duped of Rs 10 lakh under the pretext of a land sale and later discovered that the ownership of the land he had purchased was disputed. Citing the absence of valid agreements or documents, and failure to return his money, he filed a complaint at the Salboni police station.

During the investigation, police had first arrested former MLA Sujay Hazra and following his interrogation, uncovered Roy's involvement. The chargesheet subsequently submitted to the court by the investigating agency explicitly stated that the illicit funds from this land scam were routed through Hazra before reaching Roy’s office.

Already incarcerated in connection with the Shalboni land scam case, Roy now faces an even more arduous legal battle following the emergence of a new case involving alleged soil theft in Diamond Harbour.