Abhishek Banerjee's PA Gets Eight-Day CID Custody In Salboni Land Dispute Case
Sumit Roy was taken to the SSKM Hospital for a medical examination before being produced before a court in Medinipur.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 6:54 PM IST
Medinipur: Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's personal assistant, Sumit Roy, was remanded to CID custody for eight days in connection with an alleged illegal sale of government land in Salboni of West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district on Friday.
Sumit's lawyers did not apply for bail but submitted petitions regarding his physical condition and requested that a lawyer be present during interrogation.
Public Prosecutor Nazim Habib said, "The CID's request for an eight-day remand was granted by the court today. There are multiple allegations against Sumit. A petition regarding his health condition was filed along with a request to allow his lawyer to be present during questioning. No bail application was submitted on his behalf."
Sumit was arrested from a TMC party office belonging to Abhishek Banerjee at 121 Kalighat Road in South Kolkata on Thursday. He was produced before chief judicial magistrate Atanu Mandal amid tight police security after being taken to the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata for a medical examination. The court premises were heavily guarded by police forces to prevent any "egg attack".
Sumit faces multiple allegations in connection with the Salboni land dispute case. Sources indicate that satisfactory answers were not received regarding several questions concerning financial transactions.
Former Trinamool Congress MLA from Medinipur constituency, Sujoy Hazra, was arrested in connection with the same case in June and proceedings are currently underway at a Medinipur court.
On June 5, following the change of government, Sheikh Imran, a resident of Salboni, alleged that Sujoy Hazra, the then Trinamool Congress district president, had taken Rs 10 lakh from him under the pretext of a land sale. He alleged that despite repeated requests, Hazra, who was also an MLA, failed to sign any formal agreement or contract. The TMC leader did not return the money despite repeated demands. The complainant claimed that he was repeatedly turned away whenever he tried to discuss the matter.
Imran then lodged a complaint at the Salboni police station. Acting on the complaint, police arrested Hazra from Kharagpur railway station.
Interrogation revealed the name of Sumit Roy, Abhishek Banerjee's aide, and an arrest warrant was issued against him.
Notably, CID investigation is currently focused on finding answers to questions like under whose orders Sumit operated and his role in financial transactions.
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