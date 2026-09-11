ETV Bharat / state

Abhishek Banerjee's PA Gets Eight-Day CID Custody In Salboni Land Dispute Case

Medinipur: Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's personal assistant, Sumit Roy, was remanded to CID custody for eight days in connection with an alleged illegal sale of government land in Salboni of West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district on Friday.

Sumit's lawyers did not apply for bail but submitted petitions regarding his physical condition and requested that a lawyer be present during interrogation.

Public Prosecutor Nazim Habib said, "The CID's request for an eight-day remand was granted by the court today. There are multiple allegations against Sumit. A petition regarding his health condition was filed along with a request to allow his lawyer to be present during questioning. No bail application was submitted on his behalf."

Sumit was arrested from a TMC party office belonging to Abhishek Banerjee at 121 Kalighat Road in South Kolkata on Thursday. He was produced before chief judicial magistrate Atanu Mandal amid tight police security after being taken to the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata for a medical examination. The court premises were heavily guarded by police forces to prevent any "egg attack".

Sumit faces multiple allegations in connection with the Salboni land dispute case. Sources indicate that satisfactory answers were not received regarding several questions concerning financial transactions.