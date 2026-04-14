ETV Bharat / state

Shakes Very Idea of Level Playing Field: Abhishek Banerjee On I-PAC Co-founder Vinesh Chandel's Arrest Days Before Bengal Polls

Kolkata: The arrest of Vinesh Chandel, the co-founder of Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) -- the consultancy firm of TMC -- raises serious concerns about the fairness of the electoral process and "shakes the very idea of level playing field", Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has said.

Chandel was arrested on Monday, days ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections to be held in two phases later this month.

“The arrest of Vinesh Chandel, co-founder of I-PAC, barely 10 days before the Bengal elections, is not just alarming — it shakes the very idea of a level playing field,” Banerjee said in a post on X on Monday night.

"At a time when West Bengal should be moving towards free and fair elections, this kind of action sends a chilling message: If you work with the opposition, you could be next. That’s not democracy — that’s intimidation,” he added.

Banerjee further alleged a “double standard” in the functioning of central agencies.

"Those facing serious corruption allegations seem to find protection the moment they switch sides, while others are swiftly targeted at politically convenient moments. People are not blind to this anymore,” he said.