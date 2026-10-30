'Stop Media Trials, Confidential Investigation Leak': Abhishek Banerjee Moves Supreme Court
Abhishek Banerjee alleges his case details are being disclosed to media houses, raising concerns that such leaks could compromise investigative process and damage his reputation.
Published : October 30, 2026 at 6:56 PM IST
Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee has approached the Supreme Court, alleging that confidential investigation details related to his case are being leaked to media houses and media trials are being conducted against him in connection with various ongoing cases.
Having failed to get an interim relief from the Calcutta High Court, he has now turned to the apex court, seeking a directive to stop media trials and leakage of confidential investigation details.
Banerjee complained that details concerning cases currently under investigation are being allegedly leaked by investigative agencies to certain media outlets, and sought an order to halt this practice. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear his petition on Monday.
Banerjee, who serves as the all-India general secretary of the TMC, had earlier filed a petition in the Calcutta High Court, alleging that his personal information, progress of investigations, and details of his interrogations were being disclosed in the media. He expressed concern that such leaks could compromise the investigative process and argued that these actions are damaging his reputation, dignity, and right to personal privacy.
In his petition, Banerjee pointed out that following a 2023 directive from the Calcutta High Court, guidelines regarding the reporting of matters under investigation were established via a notification issued on February 7, 2024. Despite this, media outlets continue to disseminate fabricated or speculative reports, he alleged.
Citing an example, Banerjee said in June, when he was summoned to Bhawani Bhawan for questioning regarding allegations of forged signatures of MLAs in connection with the appointment of the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, various media outlets allegedly published fabricated accounts of what transpired during the interrogation, specifically, what he was asked and how he responded.
This apart, he noted that prior to his trip abroad in September, some media outlets falsely claimed that he was "fleeing" the country with 25 bags. He alleged that baseless, sensationalist stories, such as claims of a romantic relationship abroad, were also circulated. He has named several national and regional media houses as parties to the case.
Banerjee has requested the court to issue a directive prohibiting the police from disclosing information related to ongoing investigations to the public or the media. Alternatively, the court could direct the media to refrain from publishing reports that might influence the investigation or cause reputational harm, he added.
Initially, High Court Justice Krishna Rao stated that the issue did not fall within the purview of his bench. The matter was subsequently transferred to the bench of Justice Sougata Bhattacharyya, who declined an urgent hearing. The bench observed that there was no pressing need for an immediate hearing and scheduled the matter for November.
Following lack of interim relief from the High Court, the Diamond Harbour MP has approached the Supreme Court.