ETV Bharat / state

'Stop Media Trials, Confidential Investigation Leak': Abhishek Banerjee Moves Supreme Court

File photo of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee has approached the Supreme Court, alleging that confidential investigation details related to his case are being leaked to media houses and media trials are being conducted against him in connection with various ongoing cases.

Having failed to get an interim relief from the Calcutta High Court, he has now turned to the apex court, seeking a directive to stop media trials and leakage of confidential investigation details.

Banerjee complained that details concerning cases currently under investigation are being allegedly leaked by investigative agencies to certain media outlets, and sought an order to halt this practice. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear his petition on Monday. Banerjee, who serves as the all-India general secretary of the TMC, had earlier filed a petition in the Calcutta High Court, alleging that his personal information, progress of investigations, and details of his interrogations were being disclosed in the media. He expressed concern that such leaks could compromise the investigative process and argued that these actions are damaging his reputation, dignity, and right to personal privacy. In his petition, Banerjee pointed out that following a 2023 directive from the Calcutta High Court, guidelines regarding the reporting of matters under investigation were established via a notification issued on February 7, 2024. Despite this, media outlets continue to disseminate fabricated or speculative reports, he alleged.