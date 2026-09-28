Abhishek Banerjee Moves Calcutta High Court Over Withdrawal Of Z-Plus Security
Arguing that Banerjee was attacked several times and has no security cover, his lawyer requested an urgent hearing, which has been fixed on October 6.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 3:39 PM IST
Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Monday approached the Calcutta High Court over the alleged withdrawal of Z-plus security cover.
His lawyer, Ayan Bhattacharya, requested an urgent hearing before the bench of Justice Krishna Rao, which granted permission to file the petition and fixed the hearing on October 6.
Bhattacharya pointed out that Banerjee is also the general secretary of the principal opposition party, which used to get Z-plus security prior to the 2026 Assembly elections, which was withdrawn after the polls.
"My client has been attacked several times. Currently, he has no security cover, save for a few house guards," he said, emphasising the need for an urgent hearing given these circumstances.
Following the announcement of Assembly election results in May, additional police arrangements were removed from Banerjee's office and residence.
At that time, the Kolkata Police had stated that the Z-plus security protocol remained intact, and only the additional security measures beyond the Z-plus cover had been withdrawn.
Later in the month, reports emerged regarding a decision to further reduce his security and withdraw the Z-plus cover entirely.
Amidst this, Banerjee was attacked in South 24 Parganas' Sonarpur with bricks, eggs, and shoes while he was en route to meet the family of a slain Trinamool worker, Sanju Karmakar.
Following that incident, Banerjee raised questions regarding police security, alleging that despite informing the administration of his pre-scheduled program, there were inadequate police arrangements at the spot.
However, he dismissed reports circulating at the time that he had sought central security cover as baseless.
Meanwhile, heightened security measures had been implemented around Banerjee's Harish Mukherjee Road residence in South Kolkata prior to the election, including police guards, barricades, scanners, and surveillance systems.
In May, Kolkata Police officials visited the house and removed certain government equipment associated with the previous security setup.
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