ETV Bharat / state

Abhishek Banerjee Moves Calcutta High Court Over Withdrawal Of Z-Plus Security

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Monday approached the Calcutta High Court over the alleged withdrawal of Z-plus security cover.

His lawyer, Ayan Bhattacharya, requested an urgent hearing before the bench of Justice Krishna Rao, which granted permission to file the petition and fixed the hearing on October 6.

Bhattacharya pointed out that Banerjee is also the general secretary of the principal opposition party, which used to get Z-plus security prior to the 2026 Assembly elections, which was withdrawn after the polls.

"My client has been attacked several times. Currently, he has no security cover, save for a few house guards," he said, emphasising the need for an urgent hearing given these circumstances.

Following the announcement of Assembly election results in May, additional police arrangements were removed from Banerjee's office and residence.

At that time, the Kolkata Police had stated that the Z-plus security protocol remained intact, and only the additional security measures beyond the Z-plus cover had been withdrawn.