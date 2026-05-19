ETV Bharat / state

Abhishek Banerjee Knocks On Calcutta HC Doors For Relief

Kolkata: Trinamool's All-India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee has moved the Calcutta High Court seeking quashing of an FIR registered against him for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah during an election rally.

The Trinamool MP filed a petition, through his advocate Arka Kumar Nag, for protective relief before the bench of Justice Sougata Bhattacharyya.

Case against Abhishek:

According to court sources, the controversy stems from alleged remarks made by Abhishek during the recent poll campaign. It has been alleged that in several statements posted on his official Facebook page, provocative and offensive language was used against Amit Shah. Expressing apprehension that these statements could incite unrest and violence, Rajib Sarkar, a social activist from Baguiati, lodged a complaint against Abhishek at the Bidhannagar North Cyber ​​Crime Police Station.

The complainant claimed that some of his remarks had the potential not only to heighten political tension but also to lead to deterioration in the law and order situation. Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered by the police under non-bailable sections.