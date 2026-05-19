Abhishek Banerjee Knocks On Calcutta HC Doors For Relief
The Trinamool leader seeks quashing of an FIR registered against him for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Amit Shah, reports Manas Naskar
Published : May 19, 2026 at 11:10 AM IST
Kolkata: Trinamool's All-India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee has moved the Calcutta High Court seeking quashing of an FIR registered against him for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah during an election rally.
The Trinamool MP filed a petition, through his advocate Arka Kumar Nag, for protective relief before the bench of Justice Sougata Bhattacharyya.
Case against Abhishek:
According to court sources, the controversy stems from alleged remarks made by Abhishek during the recent poll campaign. It has been alleged that in several statements posted on his official Facebook page, provocative and offensive language was used against Amit Shah. Expressing apprehension that these statements could incite unrest and violence, Rajib Sarkar, a social activist from Baguiati, lodged a complaint against Abhishek at the Bidhannagar North Cyber Crime Police Station.
The complainant claimed that some of his remarks had the potential not only to heighten political tension but also to lead to deterioration in the law and order situation. Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered by the police under non-bailable sections.
Apprehending possible arrest, Abhishek approached the High Court for relief. According to political observers, amidst the heated post-poll atmosphere in Bengal, this case could trigger a fresh round of political friction and confrontation in the state.
The Trinamool camp alleges that such cases are being filed with a deliberate political motive to stifle the voices of the opposition. The BJP, in a counter-statement, asserted that the law will take its own course and argued that no individual has the right to spread tension by making irresponsible public statements. All eyes are now fixed on the Calcutta High Court. The political fraternity is keenly awaiting the observations that will emerge during the hearing of this case.
Soon after assuming office, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari declared that the police would function impartially, irrespective of political affiliations. He even issued directives to reopen and revisit complaints filed in the past at various police stations that had previously remained unresolved. Following this, investigative agencies have once again become active in probing allegations of post-poll violence that occurred at various parts of the state in the aftermath of the 2021 Assembly elections. According to official sources, the CID has resumed investigations into multiple cases based on old complaints as well as fresh information. Fresh inquiries have already been initiated in 458 cases across the state. Furthermore, 181 new FIRs have already been lodged based on information unearthed during these investigations.
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FIR Against TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Over Provocative Speeches, Remarks Against Amit Shah During Bengal Polls