ETV Bharat / state

Abhishek Banerjee Moves Calcutta HC Against Freezing Of Bank Account; MP's Protection From Arrest In Signature Forgery Case Extended Till November

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Monday approached the Calcutta High Court against the freezing of his personal bank account, just before his scheduled trip abroad for medical treatment. Later in the day, the MP received a major relief in the alleged signature forgery case with the high court extending interim protection from arrest and coercive action till the next hearing in November.

The case of frozen bank account was brought by his lawyers to the attention of a single-judge Bench of the Calcutta High Court, alleging that the bank authorities froze Banerjee's account without prior notice or adherence to due procedure.

Banerjee's lawyer, Ayan Bhattacharya, informed the court that the bank authorities had not clarified the reason for freezing the account. Furthermore, there are no police complaints regarding Banerjee's bank account, his lawyer noted, adding that he is cooperating with the police in other cases in accordance with court directives.

Justice Krishna Rao's bench granted Banerjee permission to file the case, with the hearing scheduled for next Wednesday.

Notably, although Banerjee initially failed to secure permission from the Calcutta High Court to travel abroad for eye treatment, he ultimately obtained it from the Supreme Court. Last week, a Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice V. Mohana granted him conditional permission to travel abroad for three weeks.

The Supreme Court division bench directed that no obstacles be placed in the way of his overseas journey. As a condition, the court stipulated that Banerjee must deposit his diplomatic passport along with a written declaration stating he holds no other passport. He is also required to provide full details regarding his accommodation abroad, the name of the hospital and the attending physician, his return date, and flight information. The apex court also directed that investigative agencies cannot disclose this information.

Signature Forgery Case

Meanwhile, in the alleged signature forgery case, Justice Kaushik Chanda directed that the protection granted to Banerjee will remain in effect till November. The CID is permitted to continue its investigation but no coercive action can be taken against him without the court's permission, it clarified.