Abhishek Banerjee Moves Calcutta HC Against Freezing Of Bank Account; MP's Protection From Arrest In Signature Forgery Case Extended Till November
The TMC MP has been accused of forging party MLAs' signatures to elect the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly in May.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 2:36 PM IST
Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Monday approached the Calcutta High Court against the freezing of his personal bank account, just before his scheduled trip abroad for medical treatment. Later in the day, the MP received a major relief in the alleged signature forgery case with the high court extending interim protection from arrest and coercive action till the next hearing in November.
The case of frozen bank account was brought by his lawyers to the attention of a single-judge Bench of the Calcutta High Court, alleging that the bank authorities froze Banerjee's account without prior notice or adherence to due procedure.
Banerjee's lawyer, Ayan Bhattacharya, informed the court that the bank authorities had not clarified the reason for freezing the account. Furthermore, there are no police complaints regarding Banerjee's bank account, his lawyer noted, adding that he is cooperating with the police in other cases in accordance with court directives.
Justice Krishna Rao's bench granted Banerjee permission to file the case, with the hearing scheduled for next Wednesday.
Notably, although Banerjee initially failed to secure permission from the Calcutta High Court to travel abroad for eye treatment, he ultimately obtained it from the Supreme Court. Last week, a Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice V. Mohana granted him conditional permission to travel abroad for three weeks.
The Supreme Court division bench directed that no obstacles be placed in the way of his overseas journey. As a condition, the court stipulated that Banerjee must deposit his diplomatic passport along with a written declaration stating he holds no other passport. He is also required to provide full details regarding his accommodation abroad, the name of the hospital and the attending physician, his return date, and flight information. The apex court also directed that investigative agencies cannot disclose this information.
Signature Forgery Case
Meanwhile, in the alleged signature forgery case, Justice Kaushik Chanda directed that the protection granted to Banerjee will remain in effect till November. The CID is permitted to continue its investigation but no coercive action can be taken against him without the court's permission, it clarified.
During the hearing, the court raised questions regarding the CID's submissions and the information it possesses.
The investigating agency claimed that the signatures of five MLAs were forged in the resolution book during the meeting held on May 6 to select the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly. The CID informed the court that preliminary tests by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) indicated the signatures were indeed forged. However, the court questioned the lack of clear evidence linking Banerjee to the forgery.
Justice Chanda said, "Does mere presence at the meeting imply that he orchestrated the creation of forged documents?"
To this, the CID stated a meeting of victorious Trinamool MLAs, led by Banerjee, took place on May 6. The agency claimed that since the then state party president Subrata Bakshi was unwell, Banerjee personally called the MLAs to convene the meeting.
CID counsel and Additional Advocate General (AAG) Rajdeep Majumdar informed the court that a total of 70 MLAs had signed the document. Five of them claimed their signatures were forged. These five signatures were sent to the FSL for examination, and the CID reported to the court that the analysis confirmed them to be forgeries. The investigating agency further claimed that no signatures were initially made in the resolution book on May 6, but were added later.
The CID believes that Abhishek played a role in this entire process. The court asked where is the evidence linking Abhishek to forgery. "Where did the forgery take place? Where is the proof of that? Where is the evidence regarding who committed it?" asked Justice Kaushik Chanda.
During the hearing, the judge observed that mere presence of an individual at a meeting, or even his leadership, does not automatically imply that he was responsible for the creation of forged documents. The investigating agency must demonstrate a direct link between the act of forgery and the person behind it, the court said, adding that it is not yet fully satisfied on this specific point.
The judge clarified that no obstacles are being placed in the path of the investigation and that CID is free to continue its probe and gather necessary evidence. However, the interim protection granted to the TMC MP will remain in force for the time being, the judge added.
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