ETV Bharat / state

Abhishek Banerjee Approaches Supreme Court For Overseas Medical Travel After High Court Rejection

Kolkata: Abhishek Banerjee has once again approached the Supreme Court seeking permission to travel abroad for medical treatment. The Calcutta High Court Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya earlier dismissed his plea on August 5.

The Trinamool MP has appealed to the apex court challenging this High Court order. His lawyer Arka Kumar Nag said, "Abhishek holds a diplomatic passport. He has not been arrested anywhere in the country. The Supreme Court is the highest court in the land and the guardian of the Constitution. A citizen has the right to seek medical treatment wherever they choose. We have approached the apex court to ensure the government does not curtail that right or freedom. The case has been filed, and a request for an urgent hearing will be made."

Abhishek had previously approached the apex court. On August 3, a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice V. Mahana had directed the Calcutta High Court to hear the plea regarding this matter. After facing a setback there, Abhishek has once again moved the Supreme Court.

Abhishek sustained severe injuries in a road accident several years ago. Along with injuries to other parts of his body, he suffered a serious eye injury. Since then, the Trinamool Congress general secretary has travelled abroad multiple times for treatment. However, the situation has become increasingly complex following the political shift in the state.