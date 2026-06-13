ETV Bharat / state

Abhishek Adopts Conciliatory Stance Toward Kalyan Banerjee

Just a day earlier, the Serampore MP had launched a scathing attack on Abhishek, saying that he would reconsider his future in the party if Abhishek remained in the post of national general secretary. Furthermore, he asserted that Mamata Banerjee would have to choose between the two of them. He questioned Abhishek's conduct, remarking sarcastically that the Diamond Harbour MP considers himself the "boss". He declared that while he remains with Mamata Banerjee, he would not side with Abhishek, nor would he argue any legal cases on his behalf.

"Kalyan Banerjee has watched me grow up. He is certainly entitled to criticise me if he wishes. There is no reason to create a controversy over this," Abhishek told reporters.

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has sought to defuse tensions with senior MP Kalyan Banerjee, describing him as an elder who had "brought him up" politically and therefore had every right to criticise him.

Allegations of forgery of the signatures of several Trinamool MLAs on a resolution for the election of the Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly have been levelled against Abhishek and the CID is investigating the matter. From the outset, Kalyan and his son Sirsanya Banerjee, and lawyers working under them, had been representing Abhishek in this case. However, a conflict arose regarding this matter prior to the hearing scheduled for Thursday.

Around 12:30 am on Wednesday, a message was sent to Sirsanya, stating that Kalyan and his team would no longer need to argue the signature forgery case in court on Abhishek's behalf. On Thursday morning, lawyer Ayan Bhattacharya was appointed to represent Abhishek in the high court, and he proceeded to argue the case. This appointment has miffed Kalyan, who felt disrespected by his sudden removal from the case.

Lashing out at Abhishek, Kalyan said, "If Didi feels she cannot do without Abhishek, then I must leave (the TMC). Abhishek needs to be removed from his post and he should remain just an ordinary worker. He considers himself the boss. Abhishek shares a blood relation with Didi, but we, too, have toiled for the party for 40 years. I cannot be treated like trash."

Highlighting the disrespect shown to him, Kalyan remarked, "I have been practising law for 45 years. Such arrogance! He doesn't even know how to speak to a senior lawyer. He has learned nothing from the passage of time. I am not some worker from Camac Street. He needs to realise that the party has been ruined because of him." Amidst such attacks, Abhishek has now extended an olive branch, but it remains to be seen whether this will alter the personal dynamic between him and Kalyan.