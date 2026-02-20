ETV Bharat / state

Abduction of Rape Survivor In Giridh: NCW Takes Suo Motu Cognisance, Seeks Report From Jharkhand DGP

The NCW has asked police to safely recover the girl and ensure medical, psychological and legal support to her along with arresting all the accused. It has asked police to add relevant sections to the FIR and prevent any further intimidation.

Ranchi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday sought a detailed action taken report within five days from Jharkhand Director General Police (DGP) in connection with a case of alleged abduction of a minor rape survivor in Giridh district on Wednesday.

"The Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of a deeply disturbing media report published on February 18, 2026 regarding the alleged abduction of a minor rape survivor in Giridih, Jharkhand, after her family refused to withdraw the case. The reported act of intimidation and coercion is a grave assault on justice and violates constitutional protections under Articles 14 & 21, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the POCSO Act, 2012," the commission posted on its X handle.

Last month, two tribal girls, who were returning home from a village fair, were allegedly gang-raped in Harladih area in Pirtand police station in Giridh. An FIR was registered on the basis of the victims' mothers statements.

However, on February 18, one of the two rape survivors were allegedly abducted by the accused from in front of her house. Her father lodged a complaint at Bharkatta Outpost against four persons. He alleged that despite a complaint being filed 23 days ago no action has been taken against the accused. The complaint stated that the accused had come on a bike and dragged the girl to the vehicle. When she resisted, they gagged her before fleeing with her from the spot.

The incident triggered protest among locals as family members along with neighbours created a ruckus at the police outpost, demanding immediate recovery of the girl and arrest of the accused. The girl's father has accused police of inaction.