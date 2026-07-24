ETV Bharat / state

'Abducted, Raped, Coerced': UP Woman Alleges Forced Conversion For Marriage; 8 Booked

Barabanki: Police have registered a case against eight people, including a police constable and four named individuals, for allegedly abducting a woman, sexually exploiting her, and forcing her to undergo religious conversion and marriage, officials said on Friday.

In her complaint, the victim's mother said that a police constable named Asif, who was posted at Fatehpur Kotwali in 2024, attempted to sexually harass her daughter and pressure her to convert to Islam.

When she resisted, he lured her with financial offers and put her in touch with Javed, a resident of Basara village working in Saudi Arabia. Police said Javed allegedly brainwashed the woman through social media.