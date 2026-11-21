ETV Bharat / state

'Abducted' Mangaluru Medical Student Rescued From Relative's House In Keralam; Says She Doesn't Want To Return Home

'Abducted' Medical Student From Karnataka Rescued From Relative's House In Keralam ( ETV Bharat )

Mangaluru: A female medical student, who was allegedly abducted on Thursday from her college premises in Mangaluru, Karnataka, has been rescued from one of her relative's house in Kerala, police said on Saturday.

Much to police's astonishment, the girl expressed her unwillingness to return to her family members citing their opposition to her relationship with a guy from different community.

Allegations of abduction surfaced after a video showing a group of people allegedly dragging the student from the college premises and forcing her into a vehicle spread like wildfire on social media. Mangaluru Police Commissioner Sudhir Kumar Reddy said investigation was initiated and a search operation was launched after registering a case in connection with the incident. During the investigation, police initially visited her residence but found it locked. They subsequently intensified their search and rescued her from her relative's place in Kerala. When police proceeded with recording her statement, she expressed her unwillingness to go back with her family members and said she doesn't want to return home, the Commissioner said. "She was also sent for a medical examination. After the examination, she will be shifted to a place of her choice or a counselling centre under police protection," Reddy said.