'Abducted' Mangaluru Medical Student Rescued From Relative's House In Keralam; Says She Doesn't Want To Return Home
A video of the medical student being dragged from her college premises and forced into a vehicle had gone viral on social media platforms Thursday.
Published : November 21, 2026 at 2:24 PM IST
Mangaluru: A female medical student, who was allegedly abducted on Thursday from her college premises in Mangaluru, Karnataka, has been rescued from one of her relative's house in Kerala, police said on Saturday.
Much to police's astonishment, the girl expressed her unwillingness to return to her family members citing their opposition to her relationship with a guy from different community.
Allegations of abduction surfaced after a video showing a group of people allegedly dragging the student from the college premises and forcing her into a vehicle spread like wildfire on social media.
Mangaluru Police Commissioner Sudhir Kumar Reddy said investigation was initiated and a search operation was launched after registering a case in connection with the incident.
During the investigation, police initially visited her residence but found it locked. They subsequently intensified their search and rescued her from her relative's place in Kerala. When police proceeded with recording her statement, she expressed her unwillingness to go back with her family members and said she doesn't want to return home, the Commissioner said.
"She was also sent for a medical examination. After the examination, she will be shifted to a place of her choice or a counselling centre under police protection," Reddy said.
According to sources, the student from Kanachur Medical College in Mangaluru was in a relationship with a youth from another community. Opposing this, her family members allegedly sent people to take her away from the college.
Reddy stated the medical student is an adult and has the legal right to decide where she wants to live. He also said that taking an adult away against their will is a "criminal offence".
A case has been registered at Ullal Police Station under Sections 140(3) and 126 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). "Two persons brought to the police station in connection with the incident will be issued notices under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), as the alleged offences carry a punishment of less than seven years," the Commissioner said.
Police have, however, not clarified whether the house she was rescued from belonged to those who had allegedly abducted her from her college.
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