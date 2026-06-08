Abandoned Railways Land Puts Domohani In Pole Position For North Bengal AIIMS
With 400-500 acres of railway land, rail, road connectivity, Domohani, located centrally in North Bengal, has become the focus of fresh discussions, reports Abhijit Bose.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 11:35 AM IST
Jalpaiguri: In the wake of Suvendu Adhikari's announcement of plans to establish an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in North Bengal, Domohani in Jalpaiguri district is in the spotlight. The Chief Minister's announcement seems to have breathed new life into the demand by locals residents and civic groups, of establishing an AIIMS on the 400-500 acres of abandoned Railways land at Domohani.
The demand for an AIIMS in North Bengal is not new. At one point, land for the project had even been identified in Raiganj, but it was ultimately shifted to Kalyani, leaving the long-standing expectations of the people of North Bengal unfulfilled. Now, following the change in government, the issue has resurfaced, sparking fresh speculation around Domohani.
Proponents argue that Domohani’s greatest asset is the vast expanse of vacant government land available there. During the British era, it housed the headquarters of the Bengal Dooars Railway, leaving behind a large tract of Railways land that remains unused. Consequently, there would be no need for fresh land acquisition, compensation payouts, or the legal complications often associated with land acquisition.
Domohani’s geographical location also forms a key basis for this claim. Situated roughly in the middle of north Bengal, it offers easy access to districts like Siliguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and North Dinajpur. Connectivity to Sikkim and lower Assam is also good. Many believe the hospital could even emerge as a vital healthcare hub for the citizens of Bhutan.
Domohani is also well-positioned in terms of transport infrastructure. The area has its own railway station, with New Maynaguri, Jalpaiguri Road, and New Jalpaiguri stations located nearby. Additionally, National Highway 27 — part of the East-West Corridor — passes within a kilometre of the site, possibly making it an accessible medical hub for patients from across Northeastern India.
Local residents echo this sentiment. Elderly resident Dinesh Chandra Majumdar said, "If an AIIMS is established in Domohani, not only will Jalpaiguri, but all of north Bengal will benefit. People from Sikkim and Assam will also be able to access medical care easily." Another local, Arun Dutta, observed, "Domohani is ideally situated. Located between Siliguri and Cooch Behar, a new chapter in North Bengal's healthcare services could begin here."
Beyond healthcare, locals also foresee economic potential. Residents hope that establishing a major hospital in Domohani — which has long lost its former lustre as a railway colony — will generate employment, boost trade and commerce, and foster overall regional development. Some local youths believe that alongside medical services, new opportunities will emerge in fields like nursing, technology, research, and allied services.
Access to advanced medical care remains a major challenge in North Bengal. Many people are forced to travel to Kolkata, Vellore, or Delhi for the treatment of complex ailments. Therefore, the establishment of a super-specialty institution like AIIMS in North Bengal could radically transform the quality of healthcare services.
The question now remains: Will this long-standing demand finally become a reality? With its abandoned railway land, favourable geographical location, and extensive connectivity, the hope surrounding Domohani is viewed by many as more than just mere sentiment. The people of North Bengal are waiting — will Domohani ultimately become the home of their dream AIIMS?
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