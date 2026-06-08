ETV Bharat / state

Abandoned Railways Land Puts Domohani In Pole Position For North Bengal AIIMS

Jalpaiguri: In the wake of Suvendu Adhikari's announcement of plans to establish an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in North Bengal, Domohani in Jalpaiguri district is in the spotlight. The Chief Minister's announcement seems to have breathed new life into the demand by locals residents and civic groups, of establishing an AIIMS on the 400-500 acres of abandoned Railways land at Domohani.

The demand for an AIIMS in North Bengal is not new. At one point, land for the project had even been identified in Raiganj, but it was ultimately shifted to Kalyani, leaving the long-standing expectations of the people of North Bengal unfulfilled. Now, following the change in government, the issue has resurfaced, sparking fresh speculation around Domohani.

Proponents argue that Domohani’s greatest asset is the vast expanse of vacant government land available there. During the British era, it housed the headquarters of the Bengal Dooars Railway, leaving behind a large tract of Railways land that remains unused. Consequently, there would be no need for fresh land acquisition, compensation payouts, or the legal complications often associated with land acquisition.

Domohani’s geographical location also forms a key basis for this claim. Situated roughly in the middle of north Bengal, it offers easy access to districts like Siliguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and North Dinajpur. Connectivity to Sikkim and lower Assam is also good. Many believe the hospital could even emerge as a vital healthcare hub for the citizens of Bhutan.

Domohani is also well-positioned in terms of transport infrastructure. The area has its own railway station, with New Maynaguri, Jalpaiguri Road, and New Jalpaiguri stations located nearby. Additionally, National Highway 27 — part of the East-West Corridor — passes within a kilometre of the site, possibly making it an accessible medical hub for patients from across Northeastern India.