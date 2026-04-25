AAP's Sanjay Singh Alleges Illegal Defections, Targets BJP Over Gujarat Action
Defection controversy grows as AAP accuses BJP of illegal moves, arrests in Gujarat, and limiting outreach through social media restrictions.
Published : April 25, 2026 at 5:43 PM IST
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Central Government and the BJP during a press conference at the party headquarters. He alleged multiple actions against the AAP in Gujarat and raised concerns over seven Rajya Sabha MPs allegedly joining the BJP.
He accused the ruling party of orchestrating moves ranging from suspending social media pages to violating the anti-defection law.
Row Over 'Defection' Of Seven Rajya Sabha MPs
The biggest issue raised during the press conference was the alleged defection of seven Rajya Sabha MPs to the BJP. Singh termed the move "illegal and unconstitutional".
He claimed that leaders, including Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal, had allegedly joined the BJP in violation of the anti-defection law.
Singh said the party would write to the Rajya Sabha Chairman, seeking cancellation of their membership.
Anti-Defection Law And Gujarat Allegations
Citing the Tenth Schedule (anti-defection law), Singh said no split or separate group is recognised under the law, even if it involves two-thirds of members, and insisted rules must be followed.
He also alleged that the BJP is "fearful" of AAP's growing presence in Gujarat and claimed that the party's Facebook and Instagram pages were deliberately suspended to curb its outreach.
According to Singh, AAP's posts had reached nearly eight crore people in the past 26 days, indicating rising public support.
Arrests, Punjab Claims And Political Counterattack
Responding to allegations made by Parvesh Verma, Singh dismissed certain circulated images as "fake and baseless" and warned of defamation action against media outlets airing them.
He also rejected reports of a split in AAP's Punjab unit, calling them rumours and said all MLAs and MPs remain united under state Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
Highlighting governance in Punjab, Singh cited free electricity, healthcare, financial assistance for women and education reforms, claiming these initiatives have unsettled the BJP.
Singh further alleged that in Gujarat, several AAP leaders, including tribal leader Chaitar Vasava, state president Isudan Gadhvi, MLA Gopal Italia and leader Praveen Ramji, were targeted and jailed.
He claimed that AAP candidates were threatened and that false cases were filed during the local body elections, calling it a "planned attempt to weaken the opposition".
Appealing to the public, Singh urged people to share AAP's message through alternative platforms, saying, "This time, the people of Gujarat will respond to 30 years of misgovernance."
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- BJP Launches Attack On Kejriwal Over His 'Sheesh Mahal 2' Residence In Delhi; AAP Calls Allegations 'Fake'
- Chadha, Others Wouldn't Have Left AAP Had It Followed 'Right' Path: Anna Hazare