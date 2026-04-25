ETV Bharat / state

AAP's Sanjay Singh Alleges Illegal Defections, Targets BJP Over Gujarat Action

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Central Government and the BJP during a press conference at the party headquarters. He alleged multiple actions against the AAP in Gujarat and raised concerns over seven Rajya Sabha MPs allegedly joining the BJP.

He accused the ruling party of orchestrating moves ranging from suspending social media pages to violating the anti-defection law.

Row Over 'Defection' Of Seven Rajya Sabha MPs

The biggest issue raised during the press conference was the alleged defection of seven Rajya Sabha MPs to the BJP. Singh termed the move "illegal and unconstitutional".

He claimed that leaders, including Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal, had allegedly joined the BJP in violation of the anti-defection law.

Singh said the party would write to the Rajya Sabha Chairman, seeking cancellation of their membership.

Anti-Defection Law And Gujarat Allegations

Citing the Tenth Schedule (anti-defection law), Singh said no split or separate group is recognised under the law, even if it involves two-thirds of members, and insisted rules must be followed.

He also alleged that the BJP is "fearful" of AAP's growing presence in Gujarat and claimed that the party's Facebook and Instagram pages were deliberately suspended to curb its outreach.