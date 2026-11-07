ETV Bharat / state

AAP's Moga MLA Manipulated Revenue Records, Usurped Govt, Municipal And Religious Land: ED

Chandigarh: After their recent raids in Punjab, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday accused AAP MLA from Moga, Amandeep Kaur Arora, of manipulating revenue records and usurping government, municipal and religious land.

The ED searched seven premises connected with MLA Amandeep Kaur on November 4 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

According to information shared by the ED’s Chandigarh Zonal Office-1, the investigation into MLA Amandeep Kaur is primarily based on an FIR registered at the Dharamkot police station in Moga, Punjab. This matter pertains to the manipulation of government compensation amounts for land acquired for National Highway No. 754A.

"Due to alleged illegal alterations in the Revenue Department's records, an erroneous compensation of Rs 10,00,65,724 was disbursed for land acquired for the National Highway. This sum was transferred into a private bank account, which has now been frozen," the ED said in an official statement.

The ED blamed the MLA and her close associates for encroaching upon lands belonging to the government and religious institutions. According to the investigative agency, several prime properties were transferred to the names of the MLA's relatives through the tampering of revenue records.

"In this case, there are allegations of the illegal usurpation of land — specifically 13 marlas belonging to the Central government on Zira Road, 7 marlas belonging to the Punjab government in Civil Lines, 6 marlas belonging to the Market Committee, and 52 marlas belonging to the United Church of Northern India Trust Association, which constitutes proceeds of crime," the ED noted.

In addition to MLA Amandeep Kaur, the ED's Jalandhar Zonal Office has also disclosed details regarding an ongoing money laundering case against former Punjab industries minister Sunder Sham Arora and his son, Prateek Arora.