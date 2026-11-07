AAP's Moga MLA Manipulated Revenue Records, Usurped Govt, Municipal And Religious Land: ED
The ED accused ex-Punjab industries minister Sunder Sham of extending undue favours to private real estate magnates to secure firm stakes in his son's name.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 10:43 AM IST
Chandigarh: After their recent raids in Punjab, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday accused AAP MLA from Moga, Amandeep Kaur Arora, of manipulating revenue records and usurping government, municipal and religious land.
The ED searched seven premises connected with MLA Amandeep Kaur on November 4 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.
According to information shared by the ED’s Chandigarh Zonal Office-1, the investigation into MLA Amandeep Kaur is primarily based on an FIR registered at the Dharamkot police station in Moga, Punjab. This matter pertains to the manipulation of government compensation amounts for land acquired for National Highway No. 754A.
"Due to alleged illegal alterations in the Revenue Department's records, an erroneous compensation of Rs 10,00,65,724 was disbursed for land acquired for the National Highway. This sum was transferred into a private bank account, which has now been frozen," the ED said in an official statement.
The ED blamed the MLA and her close associates for encroaching upon lands belonging to the government and religious institutions. According to the investigative agency, several prime properties were transferred to the names of the MLA's relatives through the tampering of revenue records.
"In this case, there are allegations of the illegal usurpation of land — specifically 13 marlas belonging to the Central government on Zira Road, 7 marlas belonging to the Punjab government in Civil Lines, 6 marlas belonging to the Market Committee, and 52 marlas belonging to the United Church of Northern India Trust Association, which constitutes proceeds of crime," the ED noted.
In addition to MLA Amandeep Kaur, the ED's Jalandhar Zonal Office has also disclosed details regarding an ongoing money laundering case against former Punjab industries minister Sunder Sham Arora and his son, Prateek Arora.
This investigation is based on a case registered by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau concerning the accumulation of assets disproportionate to known sources of income, as well as the offering of a bribe of Rs 1 crore to a senior vigilance official.
The ED conducted search operations at 14 locations in Punjab and Chandigarh in connection with the money laundering investigation on November 2 and 3 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.
"While serving as a minister, Sundar Sham Arora maintained direct control over the operations of the Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC). By extending undue favours to prominent private real estate magnates, he secured stakes in various firms in his son's name," the ED alleged.
According to the ED's statement, industrial plot number A-32, located in Phase 8, Mohali, and valued at Rs 90.56 crore, was transferred to M/s GRG Developers in violation of established regulations. The 50 per cent share due to the PSIEC was never paid.
"Even before obtaining possession of the plot or securing the necessary approvals from the PSIEC and RERA, the land was subdivided into smaller parcels and sold to third parties, thereby generating proceeds of crime," the official statement noted.
According to the ED, all bank transactions and lockers involved are being subjected to a detailed investigation. Mobile phones, digital devices and property-related documents were seized during these operations and are currently under investigation.
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