ETV Bharat / state

AAP Victory Rally Turns Violent In Ludhiana, Over A Dozen Injured

Ludhiana: More than half a dozen people were injured in a clash that broke out during a celebration following the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) victory in the block samity election in Gill village of Punjab's Ludhiana district on Thursday, police said.

According to AAP workers, they were holding a victory rally late evening when Congress workers got into a confrontation with them that escalated into a fight.

During the clash that broke out between the Congress and AAP workers, bricks were pelted on each other and gunshots were fired, police said.

Soon police reached the spot and tried to bring the situation under control. Two persons suffered bullet injuries in the knees and were admitted to the Civil Hospital in Ludhiana.