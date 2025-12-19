AAP Victory Rally Turns Violent In Ludhiana, Over A Dozen Injured
An AAP worker alleged that Congress workers could not accept their defeat so they attacked them during their victory rally.
Published : December 19, 2025 at 12:27 PM IST
Ludhiana: More than half a dozen people were injured in a clash that broke out during a celebration following the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) victory in the block samity election in Gill village of Punjab's Ludhiana district on Thursday, police said.
According to AAP workers, they were holding a victory rally late evening when Congress workers got into a confrontation with them that escalated into a fight.
During the clash that broke out between the Congress and AAP workers, bricks were pelted on each other and gunshots were fired, police said.
Soon police reached the spot and tried to bring the situation under control. Two persons suffered bullet injuries in the knees and were admitted to the Civil Hospital in Ludhiana.
An AAP worker said, "Congress could not tolerate defeat and so attacked us while we were on our way to thank residents for voting us to power. We need justice from the police."
Several police personnel have been deployed in Gill village.
Ludhiana Rural DCP Jaskiranjit Singh Teja told ETV Bharat that investigations are underway and action will be taken accordingly.
The AAP workers have demanded action against the culprits. Protesting against the attack, they set up a roadblock, which was later cleared by the police.
