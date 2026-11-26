ETV Bharat / state

AAP Sounds Poll Bugle For 2027 Punjab Elections At Moga Rally, Kejriwal Seeks Another Term For Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal attend the party's 'Khushhaal Punjab Rally' organised to mark the party's foundation day, ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections in Moga on Thursday. ( IANS )

Moga: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday formally sounded the poll bugle for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections by organising a 'Khushhaal Punjab Maha Rally' in Matwani village, Moga. The rally marked the party's foundation day and Constitution Day.

More than two lakh people from across Punjab attended the gathering, held at a sprawling 116-acre venue. Addressing the rally, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann presented a report card of the state government's five-year tenure. They also launched a drive to distribute smart ration cards and ration kits to 10 lakh families.

Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal remembered Constitution architect Dr B R Ambedkar and said the country would now be governed by the common man rather than political leaders. Referring to the guarantees made by the AAP during the 2022 Assembly elections, he alleged that previous governments had depleted Punjab's treasury. Still, he claimed that Bhagwant Mann had fulfilled every promise the party made.

"Five years ago, when I came to you seeking votes, I gave you certain guarantees. A guarantee given by Kejriwal means a firm guarantee, not a deception. Today, I am standing before you because my younger brother Bhagwant Mann has fulfilled all those guarantees, and every promise made by us has been delivered," he said.

Comparing the present government with previous administrations, Kejriwal urged people to vote for Bhagwant Mann again. He claimed that Punjab had, for the first time, got an honest Chief Minister against whom not a single corruption allegation had been levelled.

"In the last 75 years, several Chief Ministers and ministers have held power in Punjab, but the state has never had such an honest Chief Minister. No allegation of corruption has been levelled against Bhagwant Mann in the last four years. Therefore, we must all come together to make him Chief Minister again," Kejriwal said.

Appealing to women voters, he said, "Come wearing new suits when you go to cast your votes, and press the broom button to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party. Bring the Bhagwant Mann government back to power in Punjab. All schemes will continue as before."

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addresses the party's 'Khushhaal Punjab Rally' organised to mark the party's foundation day, ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections in Moga on Thursday. (IANS)

Mann Lists Government's Work, Targets Opposition

In his address, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann spoke about the state government's work in education, healthcare, employment and agriculture. He said nearly 90 per cent of households in Punjab received zero electricity bills and that more than 77,000 government jobs were given to young people without recommendations or bribes.

"We have ensured canal water reaches 80 per cent of Punjab's agricultural fields, provided daytime electricity to farmers and taken historic steps such as setting up the Road Safety Force. By providing smart ration cards and ration kits to 10 lakh needy families today, we have further strengthened our commitment to the welfare of the underprivileged," Mann said.

Kejriwal assured people that all welfare schemes introduced by the AAP government would continue without interruption. He alleged that opposition parties were deliberately spreading rumours that the government would discontinue free facilities and urged people not to believe such claims.