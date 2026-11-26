AAP Sounds Poll Bugle For 2027 Punjab Elections At Moga Rally, Kejriwal Seeks Another Term For Mann
The gathering brought together party leaders, beneficiaries, and supporters, while the state government highlighted its initiatives in employment, agriculture, education and healthcare.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 6:06 PM IST
Moga: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday formally sounded the poll bugle for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections by organising a 'Khushhaal Punjab Maha Rally' in Matwani village, Moga. The rally marked the party's foundation day and Constitution Day.
More than two lakh people from across Punjab attended the gathering, held at a sprawling 116-acre venue. Addressing the rally, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann presented a report card of the state government's five-year tenure. They also launched a drive to distribute smart ration cards and ration kits to 10 lakh families.
Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal remembered Constitution architect Dr B R Ambedkar and said the country would now be governed by the common man rather than political leaders. Referring to the guarantees made by the AAP during the 2022 Assembly elections, he alleged that previous governments had depleted Punjab's treasury. Still, he claimed that Bhagwant Mann had fulfilled every promise the party made.
"Five years ago, when I came to you seeking votes, I gave you certain guarantees. A guarantee given by Kejriwal means a firm guarantee, not a deception. Today, I am standing before you because my younger brother Bhagwant Mann has fulfilled all those guarantees, and every promise made by us has been delivered," he said.
Comparing the present government with previous administrations, Kejriwal urged people to vote for Bhagwant Mann again. He claimed that Punjab had, for the first time, got an honest Chief Minister against whom not a single corruption allegation had been levelled.
"In the last 75 years, several Chief Ministers and ministers have held power in Punjab, but the state has never had such an honest Chief Minister. No allegation of corruption has been levelled against Bhagwant Mann in the last four years. Therefore, we must all come together to make him Chief Minister again," Kejriwal said.
Appealing to women voters, he said, "Come wearing new suits when you go to cast your votes, and press the broom button to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party. Bring the Bhagwant Mann government back to power in Punjab. All schemes will continue as before."
Mann Lists Government's Work, Targets Opposition
In his address, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann spoke about the state government's work in education, healthcare, employment and agriculture. He said nearly 90 per cent of households in Punjab received zero electricity bills and that more than 77,000 government jobs were given to young people without recommendations or bribes.
"We have ensured canal water reaches 80 per cent of Punjab's agricultural fields, provided daytime electricity to farmers and taken historic steps such as setting up the Road Safety Force. By providing smart ration cards and ration kits to 10 lakh needy families today, we have further strengthened our commitment to the welfare of the underprivileged," Mann said.
Kejriwal assured people that all welfare schemes introduced by the AAP government would continue without interruption. He alleged that opposition parties were deliberately spreading rumours that the government would discontinue free facilities and urged people not to believe such claims.
"I give every family in Punjab a firm assurance that 600 units of free electricity, free treatment at mohalla clinics, better government schools and every welfare scheme, including the newly launched smart ration card initiative, will continue in the future," he said.
Mann also targeted the Congress over its internal differences, asking how a party that could not manage its own affairs could govern Punjab. Taking a swipe at the Congress leadership, he said half a dozen leaders in the party were aspiring to become Chief Minister.
"Look at the condition of the Congress. Six aspirants are vying for the Chief Minister's post and they keep fighting among themselves. Those who do not have clarity even on their party leadership or the distribution of tickets cannot be expected to work for the welfare of Punjab," Mann said.
He also criticised the reported coming together of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the BJP ahead of the 2027 elections, describing it as an opportunistic arrangement. He alleged the alliance aimed to secure power and protect political families rather than serve Punjab or its farmers.
"These people claim that their alliance has been formed to save Punjab, but in reality, it is an arrangement to protect their own families. People in Punjab have not forgotten how drugs spread in the state during the Akali-BJP government and how the three farm laws were brought against farmers," Mann said.
Kejriwal also criticised the reported alliance between the BJP and the Akali Dal. Targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said, "Amit Shah, who talks about ending drugs in Punjab, is now going to share a stage with Bikram Majithia. This would be the eighth wonder of the world."
10 Lakh Families To Get Smart Ration Cards
During the rally, beneficiaries and women were invited on stage, where smart ration cards and ration kits were distributed symbolically. Food and Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said 10 lakh new families in the state would directly benefit from the scheme.
AAP chief spokesperson and MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal described the gathering as a new chapter in Punjab politics. He said the Moga rally would put the opposition parties under scrutiny and lay the foundation for the AAP's return to power in 2027.
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