ETV Bharat / state

AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj Alleges Rs 22,000 Crore Rice Scam Plan In Delhi

He claimed that 31,000 metric tonnes of rice per week was demanded for distribution among the poor in Delhi and alleged that the proposed arrangement involved a large-scale diversion of subsidised foodgrain.

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday alleged a Rs 22,000 crore scam involving the distribution of subsidised rice meant for the poor in the national capital. Bharadwaj alleged that a corporation based in Assam and the Delhi government had sent a formal request to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) for heavily subsidised rice.

In a social media post on 'X', Bharadwaj said, "Read Rs 22000 Crore Scam Plan: A corporation based in Assam and the Delhi government sent a formal request to FCI to get heavily subsidised rice from FCI (Food Corporation of India). A huge quantity of 31000 metric tons of rice per week was demanded to be distributed among the poor of Delhi."

He further claimed that the alleged arrangement amounted to a scam of Rs 143 crore per week and was planned for three years, resulting in an alleged scam of Rs 22,000 crore.

"This subsidised rice never reached even a single poor person. All the rice was sold to a private company in Haryana at heavy profits. This means a scam of Rs 143 crore per week was planned for 3 years. This was a planned scam of Rs 22000 crore in 3 years," the post read.

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