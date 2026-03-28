ETV Bharat / state

Punjab: AAP’s Sarabjit Kaur Elected Bagha Purana Block Samiti Chairperson After High Court-Mandated Re-Poll

Moga: The election for the posts of Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson of the Block Samiti in Bagha Purana in Punjab's Moga district was successfully conducted on Saturday under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Moga.

Sarabjit Kaur of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was elected as the Chairperson, while Charanjit Kaur of the Congress Party was elected as Vice-Chairperson.

Following her victory, Sarabjit thanked supporters and said that despite multiple allegations made by opponents, “the truth has prevailed.”

AAP MLA Amritpal Singh Sukhanand stated that out of 25 members, 14 voted in favour of the party’s candidate. "This election drew attention, with several Akali Dal leaders approaching the High Court and raising allegations. The court ordered fresh elections, and we have won. I thank the party leadership and the High Court for ensuring a fair process,” he said.