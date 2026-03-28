Punjab: AAP’s Sarabjit Kaur Elected Bagha Purana Block Samiti Chairperson After High Court-Mandated Re-Poll
Sarabjit Kaur of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was elected as the Chairperson, while Charanjit Kaur of the Congress Party was elected as Vice-Chairperson.
Published : March 28, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
Moga: The election for the posts of Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson of the Block Samiti in Bagha Purana in Punjab's Moga district was successfully conducted on Saturday under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Moga.
Sarabjit Kaur of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was elected as the Chairperson, while Charanjit Kaur of the Congress Party was elected as Vice-Chairperson.
Following her victory, Sarabjit thanked supporters and said that despite multiple allegations made by opponents, “the truth has prevailed.”
AAP MLA Amritpal Singh Sukhanand stated that out of 25 members, 14 voted in favour of the party’s candidate. "This election drew attention, with several Akali Dal leaders approaching the High Court and raising allegations. The court ordered fresh elections, and we have won. I thank the party leadership and the High Court for ensuring a fair process,” he said.
The elections were initially held on March 17, but could not be completed due to alleged irregularities. The Shiromani Akali Dal had accused the ruling party of detaining its winning members, thereby disrupting the process, and subsequently approached the High Court.
During the hearing, the High Court directed the district administration to conduct fresh elections fairly and transparently and scheduled the re-election for March 28.
In compliance with the court’s directives, the election process was conducted under strict supervision. The High Court had instructed that no coercion or undue influence be exercised and that all members be allowed to vote freely. To ensure transparency, a court-appointed lawyer was present as an observer, and the entire process was videographed.
Read More: