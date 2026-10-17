ETV Bharat / state

AAP’s Sanjay Singh Questions Addition of 13 Lakh Voters To UP Electoral Rolls

Lucknow: Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has sniffed foul play in the addition of 13 lakh voters to the electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

The AAP's Uttar Pradesh in-charge said 13 lakh names had been added without their details being made public, raising suspicion about manipulation in the voter roll revision. Singh asked why the Commission has not made this information public, which is permitted as per EC rules.

Insinuating that "voted chori" could be happening in Uttar Pradesh along the lines of what had happened in Delhi and West Bengal, the Rajya Sabha member demanded that details of voters added via Form-6 be made public so that political parties can verify them at the booth and assembly constituency levels.

He demanded that the Election Commission must disclose at whose behest these names were added and at which specific booths. The AAP leader asked whether this list was provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, or UP BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary.

Singh noted that the addition of 10,000 names each in 130 assembly constituencies or 5,000 names each in 260 constituencies could significantly alter election outcomes.

Addressing a press conference here at the party's state headquarters, he said as per the EC, there were 15.44 crore voters in the state before the SIR, and about 2.9 crore names were deleted during the revision. It was subsequently stated that 84 lakh applications were received for adding names and 4.3 lakh for deleting names.