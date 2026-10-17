AAP’s Sanjay Singh Questions Addition of 13 Lakh Voters To UP Electoral Rolls
He demanded that details of voters added via Form-6 be made public so that political parties can verify them at booth and assembly constituency levels.
Published : October 17, 2026 at 10:40 AM IST
Lucknow: Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has sniffed foul play in the addition of 13 lakh voters to the electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
The AAP's Uttar Pradesh in-charge said 13 lakh names had been added without their details being made public, raising suspicion about manipulation in the voter roll revision. Singh asked why the Commission has not made this information public, which is permitted as per EC rules.
Insinuating that "voted chori" could be happening in Uttar Pradesh along the lines of what had happened in Delhi and West Bengal, the Rajya Sabha member demanded that details of voters added via Form-6 be made public so that political parties can verify them at the booth and assembly constituency levels.
He demanded that the Election Commission must disclose at whose behest these names were added and at which specific booths. The AAP leader asked whether this list was provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, or UP BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary.
Singh noted that the addition of 10,000 names each in 130 assembly constituencies or 5,000 names each in 260 constituencies could significantly alter election outcomes.
Addressing a press conference here at the party's state headquarters, he said as per the EC, there were 15.44 crore voters in the state before the SIR, and about 2.9 crore names were deleted during the revision. It was subsequently stated that 84 lakh applications were received for adding names and 4.3 lakh for deleting names.
Singh alleged that of the 4.3 lakh applications for the deletion of names, 85,000 names were deleted without assigning any valid reason.
Suggesting that application forms for deleting names appear to have been "auto-generated", he said the deletion of names under Form-7 requires a prescribed procedure, but
85,000 names were removed without any justification. "It is feared that this process could be used to strike out the names of opposition-leaning voters from the electoral rolls ahead of the election. By the time the affected individuals manage to navigate the appeal process or approach tribunals, the election will already be over," he said.
"These figures warrant an impartial investigation. If applications for the removal of a large number of voters from a particular community have been received, the reason for this must be made clear," the MP said.
Citing the BJP's directive to party workers to ensure the addition of 200 names per polling booth, he demanded that the Election Commission make public the booth-wise data on new voter registrations and the associated documentation. He further urged the Commission to remain free from any political pressure and to ensure that the elections are conducted impartially.
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UP SIR: Over 84 Lakh Voters Added In Final List, Total Electorate Rises To 13.39 Cr