ETV Bharat / state

AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj Questions Sudden Transfer Of Two Officials, Asks Delhi Govt To State Reason

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has raised questions regarding the transfer of two senior IAS officers in the Delhi government's Excise and Revenue departments to Arunachal Pradesh. AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bhardwaj on Wednesday demanded the reasons behind these transfers be made public.

He questioned whether these transfers were linked to a CBI operation in West Delhi on Monday in a case involving the Excise Department, in which Rs 1.5 crore was recovered in cash. According to reports, Neeraj Semwal (a 2003-batch IAS officer), and Ravi Jha (a 2011-batch IAS officer), both of the AGMUT cadre, have been transferred from Delhi to Arunachal Pradesh. Semwal was serving as Secretary-cum-Divisional Commissioner in the Revenue Department, while Jha was the Deputy Commissioner of New Delhi and Excise Commissioner.

Why Were They Transferred Out Of Delhi Within 24 Hours?

Questioning the haste about these transfers via a social media post on Tuesday, Bhardwaj noted that two senior officers heading sensitive departments like Excise and Revenue, were suddenly transferred out of Delhi, and asked for the basis of these transfers. He said the government should clarify the situation regarding the sudden transfer of such senior officials.

The AAP leader also referred to the recent CBI action in West Delhi. According to reports, the CBI had apprehended an excise inspector and a private individual in connection with a case involving the Excise Department. Approximately Rs 1.5 crore in cash was reportedly recovered during the search.