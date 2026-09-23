AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj Questions Sudden Transfer Of Two Officials, Asks Delhi Govt To State Reason
The AAP Delhi State President asked if the transfers were linked to a recent CBI operation in West Delhi that yielded Rs 1.5 crore.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 3:24 PM IST
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has raised questions regarding the transfer of two senior IAS officers in the Delhi government's Excise and Revenue departments to Arunachal Pradesh. AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bhardwaj on Wednesday demanded the reasons behind these transfers be made public.
He questioned whether these transfers were linked to a CBI operation in West Delhi on Monday in a case involving the Excise Department, in which Rs 1.5 crore was recovered in cash. According to reports, Neeraj Semwal (a 2003-batch IAS officer), and Ravi Jha (a 2011-batch IAS officer), both of the AGMUT cadre, have been transferred from Delhi to Arunachal Pradesh. Semwal was serving as Secretary-cum-Divisional Commissioner in the Revenue Department, while Jha was the Deputy Commissioner of New Delhi and Excise Commissioner.
Why Were They Transferred Out Of Delhi Within 24 Hours?
Questioning the haste about these transfers via a social media post on Tuesday, Bhardwaj noted that two senior officers heading sensitive departments like Excise and Revenue, were suddenly transferred out of Delhi, and asked for the basis of these transfers. He said the government should clarify the situation regarding the sudden transfer of such senior officials.
The AAP leader also referred to the recent CBI action in West Delhi. According to reports, the CBI had apprehended an excise inspector and a private individual in connection with a case involving the Excise Department. Approximately Rs 1.5 crore in cash was reportedly recovered during the search.
Reports further claimed that the private individual was allegedly collecting money on the instructions of a senior department official. The investigation into the matter is reportedly ongoing. Citing this operation, Bhardwaj asked if the transfer of the two senior officers was connected to this case. He also asked about the source of the recovered money, and whether the investigation had revealed the involvement of any other officials or individuals.
Bhardwaj also questioned whether the IAS officers were appointed at the behest of the Chief Minister, or if they had been posted to Delhi by the Lieutenant Governor. He stated that if transfers and appointments are decided at the government level, the government should also clarify the reasons behind these sudden transfers, demanding accountability regarding appointments and transfers.
Ravi Jha Was Also Part Of The CMO
The AAP leader noted that IAS officer Ravi Jha had previously worked as a special officer attached to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). Given this background, the government ought to clarify the situation regarding his transfer, he said.
Although reports confirm the transfer of both officers to Arunachal Pradesh, no official link has been established between these transfers and the CBI's actions concerning the excise case. Therefore, the questions raised by AAP regarding this connection should currently be viewed merely as political allegations and inquiries.
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