AAP MP Sanjay Singh Launches 'Give Jobs, Give Social Justice' March From Village Adopted By PM Modi

Varanasi: To boost the party's base in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday launched the "Give Jobs, Give Social Justice" padayatra from Domri, the village adopted by Prime Minister Modi in Varanasi, to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Nagar.

At a meeting held at Patel Chabutra, he levelled serious allegations against Modi, saying the village adopted by him is being prepared for destruction. "People are being given notices to vacate the village. Does anyone destroy a village they have adopted?" he asked.

The AAP leader said the Centre is waiving loans up to Rs 16,000 crore for industrialists, while farmers are forced to die by suicide due to the spiralling burden of debt. "Land is being snatched from farmers in the name of development, and the same land is being given to industrialists at throwaway prices," he added.