AAP MP Sanjay Singh Launches 'Give Jobs, Give Social Justice' March From Village Adopted By PM Modi
Published : February 7, 2026 at 5:29 PM IST
Varanasi: To boost the party's base in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday launched the "Give Jobs, Give Social Justice" padayatra from Domri, the village adopted by Prime Minister Modi in Varanasi, to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Nagar.
At a meeting held at Patel Chabutra, he levelled serious allegations against Modi, saying the village adopted by him is being prepared for destruction. "People are being given notices to vacate the village. Does anyone destroy a village they have adopted?" he asked.
The AAP leader said the Centre is waiving loans up to Rs 16,000 crore for industrialists, while farmers are forced to die by suicide due to the spiralling burden of debt. "Land is being snatched from farmers in the name of development, and the same land is being given to industrialists at throwaway prices," he added.
On the row over the Manikarnika Ghat statue, he said a notice has been received by the party, which has been responded to. The administration has been given time to register a case against the culprits. We will file a case if no action is taken. AAP will fight for the rights of farmers, youth, and marginalised sections of society, from the streets to Parliament," he added.
He termed the India-US trade deal a death warrant for farmers as the agreement would cause huge losses to the country's agricultural sector. Questioning the decision to buy oil from the US and Venezuela, Singh said it would cause a loss of approximately Rs 80,000 crore to the country.
He also criticised the government over the arrest of Pappu Yadav, describing him as a popular leader of the poor. "He was being punished for raising his voice against the government," he said, alleging that questioning the government and speaking against it has now been made a crime.
